Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC with RTX 4070 Ti Super is ready for 4K gaming at the $1,487 low

As a part of its ongoing Labor Day Sale, Dell is offering its Alienware Aurora R16 desktop with i7/32GB/1TB/4070 Ti Super for $1,487.49 shipped once you enter the promo code SAVE15 at checkout. That’s straight up a $663 discount on a relatively new gaming desktop with the latest RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU. Today’s 30% deal lands one of the most significant discounts this desktop has seen since its debut earlier this year and it’s down to the best price we can find. The same gaming PC in a lower 16GB memory config is currently fetching $2,100 at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

For a $1,487 discounted price, you are looking at an Alienware Aurora R16 configuration that gets you Intel’s latest Core i7-14700F processor with a 240mm AIO liquid cooler. It’s paired with 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD along with NVIDIA’s latest RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card. This particular CPU and GPU combo should be able to handle pretty much all modern AAA games out there in 2024 with ease, that too at 4K resolution with DLSS enabled. The Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Super in my personal gaming rig has been serving me well, so I can vouch for this GPU being an absolute powerhouse. Other highlights of the Aurora R16 gaming desktop include a motherboard with Wi-Fi 6E support, a 1,000W PSU, and included Dell keyboard and mouse for gaming, among other things.

Labor Day sales are in full swing right now with discounts on plenty of other gear. Be sure to check out our Best Labor Day deals round-up to save on Apple, Samsung, PC gaming, e-bikes, and more. Folks who are looking to buy one of the new laptops with a Snapdragon X Elite chip can also save up to $350 right now with the best Labor Day Copilot+ PC deals.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop features:

The 240mm heat exchanger, available on the optional CPU liquid cooling, heightens thermal resistance, ensuring temperatures stay consistently low during longer gaming sessions.​

The Alienware Aurora R16 is our first gaming desktop to include the revamped Alienware Command Center software, where you can create and edit AlienFX lighting across the ecosystem, choose and monitor your performance mode across distinct power states, and create custom gaming profiles for your whole library.

The R16 is our first gaming desktop to showcase the elevated Legend 3 industrial design, which is meant to prioritize a more minimal, optimized chassis – that is sleek and modern – with a new matte finish, Basalt Black.

Our new industrial design is echoed by the overall compact and functional size of the system, which is about 40% smaller by volume than the Aurora R15.

