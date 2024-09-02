Samsung’s unlocked flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra now $250 off for Labor Day (All capacities)

Justin Kahn -
While we have seen some fleeting price drops for less in the past, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering straight up $250 discounts on the latest flagship unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets for folks looking to upgrade to the flagship Samsung smartphone. We last featured these models at $200 off with a $25 Best Buy gift card attached, but there’s even better value now available with straight $250 drops across all three storage capacities starting from $1,049.99 shipped on the 256GB model. Best Buy will actually drop the total down to $949.99 shipped if you connect with a carrier as opposed to going with the unlocked units. All three models are sitting at full price directly from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Labor Day deals:

While we are likely still more than a few months away from the launch of the new Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets, we do have some early details on what you can expect over at 9to5Google. New cameras, new display, and potentially a fresh new physical design, but again it will be some time before we see deals like today’s. And it might even be worth enjoying the S24 until then so you can leverage its value against the new models once they go on sale with a trade-in – Samsung tends to offer various generous instant credit trade-in values. 

The new Google Pixel 9 handsets are indeed the latest and greatest in flagship AI-ready Android devices from the big brands, and you can still take advantage of some of the early trade-in and bonus gift card offers. While you won’t see straight up cash discounts like the S24 – a device I happen to think is the superior one, but if you are looking to take the Google route, jump in now as time is starting to run out there. 

But we are just touching on the highlights here, head over to our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S24 for a deeper dive and help make your decision. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features:

Do more with Galaxy AI on the epic Galaxy S24 Ultra. Wondering where the cool museum that your favorite influencer visited is located? Simply Circle to Search with Google and start planning your own trip to the Louvre. Then get ready to experience local flavors by calling ahead with Live Translate to make a reservation in French, even if all you know is “Bonjour.” Capture every detail of your candlelight meal with impressive Nightography and zoom in to see the live violinist playing across the room. Once you’re back in your hotel, elevate your pics from good to great right on your Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can even use your built in S Pen to add fun doodles before posting. Unleash new ways to create, connect and more with Galaxy AI on Galaxy S24 Ultra. Epic, just like that. 

