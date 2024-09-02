Save $700+ on LG’s single unit electric WashTower with AI support at $1,699, more from $1,799

To get in on the Labor Day savings action, LG has thrown its appliances into the ring with some great discounts and tons of bonus savings opportunities like offering further discounts on multi-appliance purchases and increased member points. For those who are looking to upgrade their laundry room to an all-electric setup, you can find the brand’s WashTower Single Unit Front Load 4.5 cubic-foot Washer and 7.4 cubic-foot Electric Dryer down at $1,699 shipped for the time being. Normally priced at $2,399, you’re looking at a 29% markdown during this holiday sale, cutting $700 off the price tag (also offering free installation) and bringing costs down to the lowest price we can find anywhere.

LG’s WashTower arrives as a vertically-designed single unit made up of two front-loading appliances – the 4.5 cubic-foot washer and the larger 7.4 cubic-foot electric dryer giving you plenty of room to do massive laundry loads at a time. It’s had its control display streamlined alongside its sleek look, tempered glass doors, and an easy to read/use LED dashboard conveniently placed in reaching distance for most folks – especially if your kids are at the age to start helping with the laundry.

It features built-in AI support that can identify the fabrics placed inside, their soil levels, and even adjusts settings to better provide the right kind of clean to get them looking and smelling fresh once more. It can also tackle common household allergens that may be hitching a ride on your fabrics too, utilizing steam to remove up to 95% of allergens like dust, pet dander, pollen, and more. You’ll also have access to wide variety of convenient smart controls through the ThinQ app, which will allow you to monitor cycle statuses and receive alerts to your smart devices about energy usage, maintenance needs, and early diagnosis to catch problems and easily troubleshoot them.

And for $100 more, you can take things a step further with its more advanced counterpart that has all the above features, as well as newly added ones like TurboWash 360, which takes advantage of the increased number of jets and variable spray levels to complete a cleaning cycle in as fast as 30 minutes! You can browse every other appliance deal LG has to offer by following this link here.

And while you’re shopping around, I recommend taking a look at the appliance deals going on at Samsung while the holiday savings last – the popular Bespoke A.I. All-in-One Electric Washer & Ventless Dryer is down at the second-best rate we have tracked currently, and like the above sale, you’ll find a ton of extra savings opportunities to take advantage of and max out your savings – especially if you plan to bundle multiple appliances. You’ll find more deals on eco-friendly appliances like these in our Green Deals hub, as well as more standard models like gas dryers in our home goods hub.

LG WashTower Single Unit Washer and Electric Dryer features:

Ultra Large Capacity 4.5 cu.ft. Washer and 7.4 cu.ft. Dryer let you clean larger loads

Single Unit Vertical Design takes up half the floor space

Our Sleekest Center Control® Yet –LED display makes it easier to reach the controls

Built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork—AI technology selects optimal wash & dry settings

Advanced washing performance with Allergiene™ Wash Cycle

Get the ThinQ® app to access smart functions and ThinQ Care™ alerts

Premium looks with real tempered glass doors designed to last

