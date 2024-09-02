Save up to 46% off Anker’s camping and home backup SOLIX LiFePO4 power stations, bundles, more from $99

Anker’s ongoing Labor Day sale that will be continuing through September 8 is taking up to 46% off a selection of power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories as folks are gearing up to begin their fall camping plans. A notable mention is the new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh LiFePo4 DC/AC power stations that just released last week with launch discounts, but the best model among the group for most camping needs is the SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station at $449 shipped. Normally priced at $649 most of the time, the inclusion in this sale marks the sixth official round of discounts we’ve seen on this model since it first hit the market back in March. You can grab it during this sale at a $200 markdown that gives you the all-time lowest price we have tracked, having only seen this deal once before three weeks ago during its Fan Fest Mega Sale.

Anker’s SOLIX C800 Plus has been tailored specifically for campsite needs – with the brand even installing two water-resistant LED camping lights to highlight the fact (more on them below). It provides a reliable 768Wh LiFePO4 capacity housed within a compact unit that can pump out an impressive 1,600W of power output to cover devices and appliances. There are 10 output ports here to handle your power needs – five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. Recharge rates are fairly quick too, with a standard outlet refilling the battery from empty in just 58 minutes (great for last-minute plans), or you can utilize 300W of solar input for a recharge in under three hours, with an option to connect it to your car as well, which takes 7.2 hours to reach full.

Back to the two camping lights – they provide three different modes to handle night-time lighting, with a candlelight mode for illuminating up to a 10m² area, a flood light that can increase the area to 20m², or you can gain this increased illumination in its flashlight mode as well. Anker has even thought ahead by making them recharge upon being returned to the top of the station’s casing and including a retractable pole arm to go along with them, giving you more versatility to be used as a hanger, tripod, or even a selfie stick.

You’ll also find an assortment of accessories – solar panels, EverFrost electric coolers, and more discounted as well at the bottom of the main landing page here. Be sure to also browse through our Green Deals hub too, with a bunch of Labor Day sales on EVs, other power station brands, and more collected together – though their respective end dates are closing in, with some even ending tonight.

