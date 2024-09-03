Anker’s 2024 model 100W 9-in-1 surge-protected power station with AC and USB-C drops to $40

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 2024 model 9-in-1 Charging Station with surge protection down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked since it released on Amazon a few months ago, and on par with our previous mention.

While it might not be as flashy as some of the brand’s new, and frankly quite impressive-looking, Prime Power Stations, it is also a fraction of the price and still quite notable in terms of specs.

There’s no built-in screen here, but this a 9-in-1 setup loaded with four USB-C ports, three AC outlets, and two USB-A ports in “one sleek, compact charging station.”

One of the features that makes this model standout from many of the others we feature around here is the peace of mind its onboard power surge protection provides. You’ll find a 300J protection in place in case of light power spikes and malfunctions to help safeguard whatever you have plugged in.

From there you can expect a shared 100W of power passthrough that breaks down as follows:

Needless to say, this is a more than capable little power unit that delivers nine charging ports to your setup for $40 today.

Swing by our smartphone accessories hub for even more of the best charging gear we have on sale this week including this 30W Anker charger that doubles as a 5K power bank with a built-in USB-C cable at $30 Prime shipped.

Anker 9-in-1 Charging Station features:

The Ultimate 9-in-1 Power Strip: Embrace the convenience of having 4 USB-C ports, 3 AC outlets, and 2 USB-A ports in one sleek, compact charging station.

Maximize Your Charging: Boasting a 100W capacity, this USB-C charging station delivers fast, efficient charging for all your high-power gadgets. *To achieve full 100W charging capacity, an E-Marker certified cable is required.

Efficient and Tidy: Enjoy a tidy charging station with our unique design, featuring AC outlets on three sides to keep cords organized and the front area free for USB devices.

Sleek and Subtle: Upgrade your space with the ultra-slim 0.35 in plug and flat wire design, ensuring effortless integration and a sleek, modern look.

