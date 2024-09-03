Anker’s 2024 mid-range 10-port Portable Power Station hits right in the sweet spot at $399 ($200 off)

Alongside its ongoing Labor Day event, the oficial Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 2024 model SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station down at $399 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $599 and currently matched directly from Anker, this is $200 off the going rate and one of only a handful of deals we have tracked since its debut on Amazon this past spring. You’ll also find the SOLIX C800 Plus model marked down from $649 to $449 shipped to match our previous mention with the same $200 in savings. The main difference between the two is the included camping light attachment on the Plus variant.

For me, the Anker SOLIX C800 sits right in the middle ground, at least in terms of the more affordable portable power stations. As you likely know, these handy power solutions can be extremely expensive, but if you’re just looking for something to run the tailgate party for the 2024 football season that’s now underway, to pull out in case of power outages and emergencies at home, or to run a camping site for a few days at a time, this one hits right in the sweet spot in my opinion. Especially considering you’re looking at $599 power station starting at $399 today.

It delivers 1,200W of power across its various output options (“up to 1600W with SurgePad technology”). Anker says you can run up to 10 appliances, charge up your tech, and more by way of its 10-port setup that consists of AC, USB-A, USB-C, and more alongside app-based control and management.

It also has a sweet little storage compartment on top and is solar-ready if you are looking to expand your setup with power from the sun down the line.

And considering you’re investing $399 or more here, you’ll like to know it ships with “10-year long-lasting LFP batteries with 3,000 cycles” as well as Anker’s “5-year hassle-free warranty.”

Swing by our Green Deals hub for even more price drops on EVs, power stations, and electric tools.

Anker SOLIX C800 Portable Power Station features:

Fully Power Multiple Appliances: No more compromising. Plug in multiple appliances and power with 768Wh and 1200W rated power. It runs 89% of devices at high efficiency.

More Power and More Ports: Plug in up to 10 appliances all at once and power on. Even run demanding appliances up to 1600W with SurgePad technology.

Never Lose Gear with Built-In Storage: No more digging in backpacks or your car. The built-in storage houses your small devices to keep them safe until you need them.

Power Every Day for 10 Years: Thanks to InfiniPower technology, power every day for a decade. These batteries last 6× longer than other brands with over 3,000 cycles.

Recharge in a Rush: When you need to hit the road, turn on UltraFast charging with the Anker app. Anker SOLIX C800 recharges in just 58 minutes—17% faster than normal.

