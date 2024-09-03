Got a new iPad 10? Keep the screen pristine with two glass protectors at $9 (Save 30%)

Courtesy of the official ESR storefront you can now find a 2-pack of its iPad 10 Glass Screen Protectors for $8.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can still receive free shipping when they check out with $35 or more in their cart. For comparison, these screen protectors tend to fetch $13. This works out to more than 30% off which delivers a total of $4 in savings. Today’s deal also happens to undercut the historic low, making this the ideal time to strike. Learn more about what this purchase offers down below.

Screen protectors have come a long way over the last decade. I used to be quite skeptical of them, especially given how tricky it was to apply them. Thankfully, those concerns are put to rest with ESR’s inclusion of a free alignment frame that fits perfectly around a 10th generation iPad. I used a similar kit for my iPhone and it allowed me to perfectly apply a glass screen protector in just one attempt. With today’s purchase you’ll receive two 0.3mm tempered glass screen protectors and an alignment frame.

Keep the iPad upgrades coming when you stack discounts score LISEN’s metal iPad or iPhone arm at $16.50 Prime shipped. This deal delivers 45% in savings on an arm that is ready to work with tablets and smartphones alike. You can also charge up your gear with UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at $13.

ESR iPad 10 Glass Screen Protector features:

Powerful Protection: premium glass, tempered to the highest hardness rating, defends your screen against cracks and scratches from keys and other hard objects to keep it looking like new

Clear and Responsive: only 0.3 mm thick and ultra-transparent to ensure your touchscreen stays responsive and display remains flawless; full Face ID and Pencil support

Bubble-Free Application: alignment frame and cleaning kit ensure quick and easy bubble-free application every time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!