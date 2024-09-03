Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

Just after featuring the brand’s USB-C robot charger with the onboard display and magnetic feet, UGREEN has now brought its adorable robotic facial expressions and built-in display to its latest Uno USB-C charging cable. We feature a ton of charging cables around here, but it’s not very often you see a braided one with a built-in LED screen that delivers real-time charging status by way of cute facial expressions, that’s for sure. Now available for purchase on Amazon at just $12.99 Prime shipped, head below for more details.

UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display

Before we even get into the onboard display, let’s talk basics. The new UGREEN Uno cable features USB-C connectors on both ends with a black and charcoal, two-tone braided treatment across its length. It comes in 3.3-foot and 6.6-foot runs, but both are currently listed at the $13 price of entry as of right now.

UGREEN says it is “crafted with high-quality aluminum and nylon braided materials, this cable boasts a sturdy structure that resists tangling, ensuring long-lasting performance.”

And it’s not just a gimmicky cable with a robot face, this is indeed a proper USB-C cable capable of passing 100W of juice to all of your tech – it can, obviously also be used for data transmission and backups as well with speeds up to 480Mbps.

On one of those USB-C connectors you’ll find an embedded LCD screen. It, much like the brand’s Uno USB-C chargers, showcases real-time charging status for whatever gear you have plugged in, or more likely the power it is passing at any given moment, by way of some fun facial expressions that add a bit of fun and function to your setup.

As mentioned above, the new UGREEN Uno beaded USB-C cable with the built-in display comes in two sizes. The 3.3-foot options is sitting at the $12.99 price it launched on Amazon with while the 6.6-foot model is down $1 to the same $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35, as per usual.

