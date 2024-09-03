Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesNewsUGREEN
Uno $13
UGREEN Uno braided USB-C cable with the built-in display

Just after featuring the brand’s USB-C robot charger with the onboard display and magnetic feet, UGREEN has now brought its adorable robotic facial expressions and built-in display to its latest Uno USB-C charging cable. We feature a ton of charging cables around here, but it’s not very often you see a braided one with a built-in LED screen that delivers real-time charging status by way of cute facial expressions, that’s for sure. Now available for purchase on Amazon at just $12.99 Prime shipped, head below for more details. 

UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display

Before we even get into the onboard display, let’s talk basics. The new UGREEN Uno cable features USB-C connectors on both ends with a black and charcoal, two-tone braided treatment across its length. It comes in 3.3-foot and 6.6-foot runs, but both are currently listed at the $13 price of entry as of right now. 

UGREEN says it is “crafted with high-quality aluminum and nylon braided materials, this cable boasts a sturdy structure that resists tangling, ensuring long-lasting performance.”

And it’s not just a gimmicky cable with a robot face, this is indeed a proper USB-C cable capable of passing 100W of juice to all of your tech – it can, obviously also be used for data transmission and backups as well with speeds up to 480Mbps. 

On one of those USB-C connectors you’ll find an embedded LCD screen. It, much like the brand’s Uno USB-C chargers, showcases real-time charging status for whatever gear you have plugged in, or more likely the power it is passing at any given moment, by way of some fun facial expressions that add a bit of fun and function to your setup. 

As mentioned above, the new UGREEN Uno beaded USB-C cable with the built-in display comes in two sizes. The 3.3-foot options is sitting at the $12.99 price it launched on Amazon with while the 6.6-foot model is down $1 to the same $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35, as per usual. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
News UGREEN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

UGREEN’s new USB-C robot charger isn’t just...
UGREEN’s 10-in-1 power station with six AC outlet...
Here’s the best Labor Day deals for your smartpho...
Anker’s 2024 model 100W 9-in-1 surge-protected po...
Android game and app price drops: Neoteria, Ashworld, U...
MOD Black 3, the baddest-looking mountain e-bike now $5...
Amazon offers the Dickies Original 874 Work Pants for $...
Got a new iPad 10? Keep the screen pristine with two gl...
Load more...
Show More Comments