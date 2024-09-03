MOD Black 3, the baddest-looking mountain e-bike now $500 off with FREE $599 SUP ($1,099 in savings)

We feature a ton of amazing e-bike and EV deals around here, but one of my favorite, at least in terms of looks, is seeing a major price drop with some bonus goodies right now. You can now land the MOD Black 3 down at $2,999 shipped and score a FREE $599 MOD Board Inflatable SUP. Simply add both to your cart to redeem the discount. With recent price hikes this bike now carries a regular price tag at $3,499, which means you’re saving $500 and scoring a free $599 SUP for a total of $1,099 in savings…nice.

Aside from delivering one of the baddest-looking mountain e-bikes on the market, in my opinion, there’s some notable specs to power you through your adventures here too.

It comes with a 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (1,000W peak) alongside a 720Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery – this allows you to cruise for up to 50 miles at max speeds of 28 MPH. Other highlights of the build here include the five levels of pedal assistance, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, thumb throttle, and hydraulic disc brakes alongside the rear cargo rack.

As detailed in our hands-on review, this model also features the MOD Connect system to integrate various wirelessly connected products into the bike. Here’s an excerpt from our review to explain:

For example, one of the first partnerships MOD touted was with Lumos, makers of smart helmets that can be wirelessly connected to the bike’s turn signal controls. When the rider pushes the turn signal buttons, the helmet flashes on either side. Pulling the brake lever also flashes brake lights on the helmet, in addition to operating the bike’s own brake lights.

MOD Black 3 Mountain e-Bike features:

Your daily commute becomes scenic with MOD Black. This full-suspension powerhouse delivers top performance on and off the road for weekday commutes and weekend fun. Unlike every other mountain e-bike, the MOD Black houses features that allow you to do more than just ride. Our front mounting bracket and rear rack allow you to carry cargo and connect multiple accessories to make more of every ride. With integrated LED lights, your choice of destinations are endless.

