Rare deal knocks Twelve South’s sustainable leather DeskPad down to $42 today

Twelve South is one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makes, as any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, and we just spotted a rare deal on its DeskPad. The Twelve South sustainable leather DeskPad is now marked down to $41.99 shipped at Amazon from the regular $50 price tag it rarely ever moves from. You’re looking at over 15% off the going rate, one of only a small handful of deals we have tracked since release, and a new Amazon all-time low on the black model. This one is out of stock directly from Twelve South right now, further highlighting the rarity of this offer.

The Twelve South DeskPad lands with more than enough space to accomodate your keyboard while doubling as a mouse pad and protecting your work surface. The brand says it provides a smooth surface for mouse movement – it has been “tested extensively to ensure your mouse glides effortlessly, enhancing your productivity and gaming experience” – with a subtle cushioning throughout by way of the felt-like backing that also keeps everything secure and in place.

The top surface its made of a sustainable moisture- and heat-resistant vegan leather with “edges that match MacBook’s corner radius.”

Be sure to scope out elago’s new MagSafe folio desk board at $28 as well as the new Native Union sustainable leather-alternative two-sided desk mats and the high-end full-grain leather model we reviewed from Harber London.

Twelve South DeskPad features:

DeskPad is a vegan leather desk mat created for the detail-obsessed. Like edges that match MacBook’s corner radius and a textured surface perfected for precision mousing. Even better, DeskPad transforms any hard desk into a comfortable warm cushion for your wrists with extra width for extended keyboards and your favorite pointing device. Dress up your desk and elevate its comfort.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!