Native Union launches new sustainable leather-alternative two-sided desk mats

Native Union Paris is one of the Apple gear and tech accessory brands that just stands out from the pack, with a modern, design-focused approach to eco-friendly material use and interesting textured accents. After featuring its latest plant-based iPhone 15 cases at launch, the brand has also now dropped some new matching desk mats featuring its latest color combinations with two-sided Black, Kraft, Slate Green, and Sand Stone treatments. Now available for purchase via its official Amazon storefront, you can get all of the details on its latest desk accessories down below.

New Native Union Paris Desk Mat

The new Native Union Paris Desk Mat features an eco-friendly and sustainable build made of animal-free and recycled materials. It is unclear whether or not this is the same Yatay leather alternative it sourced for its iPhone 15 cases, but it looks a lot like it, comes in the same colorways, and features a similar focus on the environment nonetheless.

Desk Mat is crafted with an animal-free alternative to leather partially made of post-consumer plastic waste, adding a refined touch to your desk and comfort to your work day, all while minimizing the impact on the planet.

According to Native Union, this material also presents and easily cleanable and water-resistant finish for your desktop that protects your working surface from spills, scratches, and other mishaps while also adding a touch of design interest.

There are two models, one in black and the brand’s sort of light brown Kraft color, and one in Slate Green and Sand Stone. Each of them are double-sided so you can switch up the vibes when you’re ready alongside subtle Native Union Paris branding and a textured accent strip “for an elegant touch.”

Features at a glance:

Elevate your work desk or home office with enhanced comfort & style

Double-sided, reversible design with two modern colors to easily switch up your space

Finished with a refined, textured accent for an elegant touch

Smooth finish is great as a mousepad or writing surface

Keep your desk scratch & spill-free with a highly durable, water-resistant & easy-to-clean surface

Made better for the Earth with an animal-free & recycled* leather alternative

The new Native Union Desk Mat is now available for purchase via the official Amazon storefront at $49.99 shipped.

You’ll also want to scope out our hands-on review of the Harber London model if you’re looking for a high-end genuine leather model as well as the Journey ALTI variant with built-in MagSafe charging right here.

