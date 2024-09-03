At $11.50 each, now’s an incredible time to score two TP-Link Matter Smart Dimmer Switches (32% off)

Right now Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TP-Link’s Tapo Matter Smart Dimmer Switches for $22.99 shipped once the on-page $9 off coupon has been clipped. Regularly sold for $34 or higher, the aforementioned coupon slashes at least 32% off. At just $11.50 each, this is a great alternative to smart light bulbs in areas where you can opt for switches instead. Until today, the best offer we had seen for this bundle was $25, so you’re now able to beat that by $2. Continue reading to find out more about these smart dimmer switches.

A few years back, I made the switch (haha) to something like this everywhere I could. Sure, there are some situations like lamps where smart bulbs or plugs are a better fit, but wherever I could replace a standard switch with a smart dimming solution, I did. The only regret I have is that I spent a whole lot more than today’s deal. Even so, it’s a move I’m happy I made, and it allows me to use standard light bulbs in most of my home with no need to reprogram new bulbs in my smart home when one goes out. Thanks to Matter support, these dimmer switches are ready to work with all the major platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and more.

TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Dimmer Switch features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices.

With Matter, all devices in your LAN communicate efficiently, even if your internet goes offline. A direct device-to-device interaction eliminates the need for a ‘forwarding’ device. For instance, a Matter switch or sensor can control a Matter bulb without any cloud service. Once set up, direct communication between Matter devices on your local network is easily achieved.

