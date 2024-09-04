Get ahead of holiday lighting with Anker’s 50-foot permanent outdoor set with Wi-Fi at $100 (Save 50%)

The official eufy storefront over at Amazon is now offering its Anker 50-foot Permanent Outdoor Light Set for $99.98 shipped. You’d generally wind up spending $200 on this kit, so today’s deal takes 50% off to deliver $100 in savings. This markdown takes us back to the all-time low, making now a great time to strike. This rings especially true now that several back-to-back holidays are right around the corner. Curious what to expect? You can find out more down below.

Put lights up once, and never worry about them again with this permanent solution from Anker. Once up and running, you’ll be able to swap between festive holiday lighting to elegant warm white illumination throughout the rest of the year. All of this can be done using the eufy app, ensuring settings can be tweaked with just a few taps. These lights feature a white colorway, which is a huge win in my book. This allows them to discreetly blend in with the soffit of your home.

You can also controll Govee’s Siri-ready 42-inch Wi-Fi Tower Fan from your phone and it’s currently down to $69. Usually sold for $130, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low thanks to an impressive 47% discount. Oh, and if you want to upgrade to smart light switches inside your home, be sure to check out this 2-pack of TP-Link Tapo dimmers at $11.50 each.

Anker eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights features:

Dual-LED Design for Stunning Lighting: The dual-LED design has a RGB LED and a dedicated 3000K warm-white LED in each node. Choose to illuminate your walls in brilliant colors or a soft 60 Lumen warm-white light for an elegant accent.

Endless Light Themes with AI: Along with preset themes and full customization, the eufyLife App features AI-powered light design. Input any occasion, holiday, or mood, and watch as the AI crafts bespoke light effects for you.

DIY Installation: Installation is a breeze with our tape and clip installation which adheres to most surfaces effortlessly. Screws are also provided for reinforcement.

