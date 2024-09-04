Act fast! Amazon is offering 47% off Govee’s Siri-ready 42-inch Wi-Fi Tower Fan, now $69

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is now offering a limited-quantity deal (currently 50% left) on its GoveeLife 42-inch Wi-Fi Smart Tower Fan for $68.99 shipped once the $40 off coupon has been clipped. Today’s deal pairs a markdown from $130 to $109 with the aforementioned coupon to deliver 47% in savings. You’re looking at a total discount that amounts to $61 off. This offer matches the all-time low, making this as good of a time as any to cash in and bring this smart fan home. You can learn more about it down below.

Standing 42 inches tall, this smart fan from Govee works with most of the major players, including Alexa, Google, and even Siri. This paves the way for toggling power and tweaking settings using your preferred smart home assistant. It features eight speeds and four modes, with enough power to blast air up to 26 feet. Thanks to a built-in thermostat, this fan can turn itself on and off once a specified temperature threshold has been met. You’ll also find an aromatherapy box inside.

Speaking of smart home discounts, we’ve spotted several notable markdowns over the last couple days. For instance, right now you can score two TP-Link Matter Smart Dimmer Switches at $11.50 each. You can also pick up Google’s smart Nest Cam with Floodlight at $209. This deal delivers $70 in savings, so it’s definitely worth a look.

GoveeLife 42-inch Wi-Fi Smart Tower Fan features:

Upgraded Version: The upgraded version of the tower fan for bedroom H7100 has a more stable base to ensure steady and safe airflow up to 25ft/s. With our improved design, you will experience a higher level of comfort and coolness.

Smart App & Voice Control: The tower fan connects to Wi-Fi, alexa, google assistant in seconds, you can easily control it anywhere and anytime. All the customization is possible via Govee Home App, such as schedule, 24H timer, mode and speed adjust, etc.

Auto Mode: The oscillating tower fan can automatically change speed relative to the ambient temperature, thanks to a built-in sensor. It also supports pairing with a Govee

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!