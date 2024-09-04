GoTrax entry-level S3 e-bike has you cruising for up to 25 miles down at $476 today

We feature a ton of higher-end and wonderful e-bike deals around, like this $500 price drop on the MOD Black 3 and the ongoing Lectric Labor Day deals, just to name a few. But if you’re looking for a super casual solution that won’t reach nearly as deep into your pocket, Amazon is now offering the Gotrax S3 Fat Tire e-bike down at $476.10 shipped. This model is a relatively new release on Amazon that carries a regular price tag at $529 shipped. While this isn’t a massive price drop, we are talking about an already affordable e-bike and a match for the lowest we have seen the white variant hit on Amazon.

Again, this isn’t some high-end premium solution, but for casually cruising around town or just as a first-timer entry-level option, the price is certainly right.

The Gotrax S3 features a 750W peak motor that can hit speeds up to 20MPH. A single 5-hour charge can reach up to 25 miles with assist mode on while the pure electric mode can travel for 15.5 miles on the 6- by 3.0-inch wide tires.

This affordable e-bike also lands in your setup with a more portable and adjustable design than some, featuring a foldable frame “for easy storage in the car trunk or at home” alongside an adjustable seat “to meet the needs of riders of all ages.” The whole thing comes 90% assembled, according to the brand, and weighs in at 43 pounds.

Some additional features on tap here include automatic braking lights, LED headlights, and rear reflectors as well as an LED display screen for real-time updates on speed and battery life, and a handlebar throttle with “key-2-start” functionality.

GoTrax S3 Mini e-Bike features:

The S3 Mini Electric Bike is a compact and comfortable ride for all kinds of short trips. With fat 3” by 16” tires, a folding handlebar, and a weight of just 43 pounds, this small electric bike combines off-road handling with portability for a versatile riding experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!