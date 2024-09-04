Score $255 in FREE gear with Lectric’s impressive 2024 long-range ONE e-bike

Sitting alongside its still live Labor Day offers which include hundreds in free add-on gear, we are pulling out the offer on the impressive 2024 Lectric ONE e-bike today. The brand is offering it for $2,199 shipped with $255 in FREE add-on gear to deliver one of the best offers we have tracked outside of the launch deal months ago, coming within $14 in terms of value of the back to school offer. You’re looking at a total value of $2,454 here with extras we will detail below.

To put it lightly, we came away very impressed after taking a good look at launch back in March on this model. Despite the sticker north of $2,000, this is a more than value-packed price for an e-bike this premium.

This long-range e-bike takes things up a notch with high-grade European transmissions and carbon fiber-reinforced drive belts, including an auto-shifting weather-sealed electric gearbox from Pinion.

It runs on a 750W rear hub-motor with a 48V battery that will have you cruising for 50 miles at up to 28MPH, and that’s just with the standard battery. There’s 5 levels of PWR pedal assistance, a thumb throttle, 20-inch city tires, hydraulic mineral oil disc brakes, and a new color LCD display.

Today’s package bundle deal nets you $255 worth of add-ons including an aluminum rear rack, a set of wheel fenders, and a 1.5-liter Top Tube Bag to stow smaller EDC items with a dedicated smartphone compartment.

A complete rundown of what we love about this bike is waiting right here and you can browse through the rest of the extended Lectric Labor Day deals right here.

Lectric ONE e-bike features:

The Lectric ONE is where unparalleled creativity and world-class automotive technology converge to create a maintenance-free and truly effortless commute. A symphony of high-performance componentry from the smart shifting Pinion gearbox and the Gates Carbon Drive Belt orchestrates a masterpiece – shaping an eBike unlike any other. An aerodynamic frame, color display, and city tires take this riding experience to the next level while hydraulic brakes, brake-activated taillights, and reflective strips offer safety beyond compare.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!