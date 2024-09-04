Logitech’s popular G Pro X Superlight 2 mouse falls to one of its best prices at $129

Karthik Iyer
Reg. $160 $129
superlight 2

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices for Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse in white at $128.99 shipped. This particular gaming mouse hit the scene in September last year with a bunch of notable upgrades over its predecessor and a $160 price tag. It has been fetching close to $150 recently, but today’s deal shaves $31 off its price tag, dropping it to $129. It’s currently fetching one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it and is within $7 of its all-time low. The black variant is currently fetching $130 with a lighter discount. Head below for more details.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse builds upon the merits of its predecessor to deliver a solid experience with the right features. Our hands-on review goes into more details of the mouse including the HERO 2 sensor’s accuracy, the user experience, and more, so be sure to check it out. As far as the features are concerned, you get a tried-and-tested HERO 2 sensor with up to 32,000 DPI in a 60g chassis that’s fitted with LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches. It supports LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity for low-latency gaming, and it also comes with POWERPLAY compatibility for charging.

Folks looking for more wireless gaming mice options can also check out Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro at $120, down from its usual price of $160. It features an optical sensor with up to 30,000 DPI and comes with Razer Chroma RGB underglow lighting.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 features:

A pro gaming icon—now faster and more precise; it is designed in collaboration with the world’s leading esports pros and engineered to win. LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches enable pro-level precision, reliability and ultralow latency optical actuation with a crisp, tactile click. HERO 2 features tracking over 500+ IPS, up to 32,000 DPI and precise sensor calibration with zero smoothing, acceleration or filtering

