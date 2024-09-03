Best price of the year hits Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse at $120

Amazon is offering Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse in black for $120.33 shipped. Regularly fetching $160, this gaming mouse is currently seeing a solid 25% discount, dropping to the lowest price we have tracked for it this year. Today’s $40 discount beats our previous mention from last month by $10. The same mouse is currently fetching $130 at both Best Buy and Razer’s online store with a lighter 18% discount. Head below for more details.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse features 11 programmable buttons along with the brand’s signature Chroma lighting for a full RGB underglow effect. The star of the show here is Razer’s Focus Pro 30K optical sensor with 30,000 DPI that offers “flawless tracking performance” on a variety of surfaces, including glass. It’s also fitted with the brand’s optical Gen 3 switches that are rated for up to 90 million clicks, and you also get a Hyperscroll tilt wheel that can either spin freely or switch to tactile mode for more precision. Other highlights of the Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse include a long-lasting battery that can that can run for up to 150 hours on Bluetooth, support for ultra-responsive gaming with Razer’s Hyperspeed wireless dongle, and more.

If you are looking for more gear to add to your battlestation, then don’t miss Elgato’s new Stream Deck Neo at $85, down from its $100 listed price. More deals on PC gaming gear are waiting for you over at our PC gaming deals hub, so be sure to check them out. Also folks who prefer gaming using a controller can check out Razer’s new pro-grade Wolverine V3 Pro controller with hall effects sticks which is now available to purchase.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse feature:

ICONIC ERGONOMIC FORM WITH 10+1 PROGRAMMABLE BUTTONS: Favored by millions worldwide, the mouse’s signature shape perfectly supports cutting-edge ergonomics and endless customizability options

13-ZONE CHROMA LIGHTING WITH FULL UNDERGLOW: Customize each zone from over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects, and experience greater immersion as they react dynamically with over 150 Chroma-integrated games

RAZER FOCUS PRO 30K OPTICAL SENSOR: Razer’s brand-new sensor provides flawless tracking performance on a wider variety of surfaces, including glass—supported by intelligent functions for enhanced aim and control

RAZER OPTICAL MOUSE SWITCHES GEN-3: From an improved 90-million click lifecycle with zero double-clicking issues, to a blistering 0.2ms actuation with no debounce delay, enjoy reliability and speed that outshines all others

RAZER HYPERSCROLL TILT WHEEL: Speed through content with a scroll wheel that spins freely or switch to the tactile mode for more precision and feedback

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!