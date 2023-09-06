Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review: You don’t need the upgrade but you’ll still want it [Video]

After years of consistently being one of the top mice that pros and hardcore gamers recommend, Logitech has finally released the G Pro X Superlight 2. While, visually, it’s nearly identical to the first generation, there are plenty of upgrades under the hood. Is it worth an upgrade for the $160 price point? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Superlight 2: Overview

If you’re a fan of the shape of the original G Pro X Superlight, you’ll feel right at home with this second generation. The shape is identical. Even from a design point, the only text on the side and bottom of the mouse says simply “Superlight.” There is no mention of it being a new generation.

At its core, the G Pro X Superlight 2 is a lightweight, five-button, symmetrical-shaped gaming mouse aimed at fast-paced FPS gamers. There are two thumb buttons on the left side of the mouse.

Visually, the only way someone can tell the difference is by the USB-C charging port at the front that thankfully replaces the Micro-USB.

On the bottom of the Superlight 2, the PTFE loop around the back of the mouse has been slightly tweaked.

Superlight 2: Video

Surprisingly, Logitech only shaved 3 grams off of the weight in three years. Given the push for lightweight mice recently, I’m surprised we didn’t see more of a reduction. It still feels light and quick in use, but those seeking the ultimate lightweight headshot machine might scoff at a 60-gram weight.

Also included in the box are grip tape and a replacement puck with a large PTFE skate that covers the dongle holder. This can be removed to save a couple of grams of weight.

Superlight 2: Switches

One of the biggest changes is the inclusion of hybrid optical/mechanical switches for mouse 1 and mouse 2. This is meant to give the mouse a faster response time, but the original G Pro X Superlight already did very well when it came to latency tests.

They also change up the sound and feel of the mouse clicks. I found it to be similar to the Prime mice from SteelSeries. It’s a bit heavier than most gaming mice and has a very sharp click, but I found myself enjoying it. I never had any issues when playing FPS games like Battlefield 2042.

The side buttons, on the other hand, do feel mushy. Compared to the recent Pro mice from Razer, like the Deathadder V3 Pro and Viper V2 Pro, the G Pro X Superlight 2 has a less tactile feel and sound.

Hero 2 Sensor

Logitech’s other big update here is the Hero 2 sensor. On the spec sheet, everything is an improvement, with a higher max DPI and faster tracking speed. It also offers more tweaks through the G Hub app.

Additionally, the polling rate has been doubled from the original to 2k. Now, some people are going to find that lackluster, considering we’ve seen 4k and even 8k polling from big-brand competitors like Razer and even more affordable options from lesser-known companies.

But, the execution of 2k polling has been flawless with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. Everything works perfectly and feels great. It also should help reduce input latency and make it a top-tier mouse for pro and hardcore gamers who seek the best performance.

Logitech G Hub

Through the G Hub app, there is a lot of tweaking that can be made to the performance of the G Pro X Superlight 2.

One of my favorite features is the ability to calibrate the sensor to another mouse. It’s come to light through some third parties like YouTuber Optimum Tech that not all DPIs are the same. Typically, Logitech performs well, but if you are coming from another brand, the same DPI setting might not feel right.

Calibrating the sensor to match another mouse matches those DPI movements to make switching feel as normal as possible.

For me, this was a huge improvement when swapping from the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. When I first started using the G Pro X Superlight 2, it didn’t quite feel right. After a sensor calibration with the Razer, the measured DPI was 387, so G Hub made the appropriate percentage tweak to make it feel just like the Razer.

Individual values for the X and Y axes can also be set. I never knew this was a thing until a few months ago. One of my favorite streamers mentioned how they use this in FPS games to help with vertical spray control. I have yet to try it out, but I may have to soon.

Also, notably, DPI values can be adjusted in increments of 10, whereas other big brands only do 50 or 100 DPI adjustments at a time.

G Hub also enables tweaking the lift-off distance, but there aren’t any indications of what changes are being made besides a low, medium, and high distance.

Superlight 2: In-Use

For me, the shape took some getting used to because I am used to the ergonomic shape of the DeathAdder V3 Pro. Ultimately, I’ll probably go back to the Razer once I’m done reviewing the Superlight 2.

Despite that, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed using the Superlight 2. It feels light at 60 grams and has been a blast to use in FPS games and even navigating the universe in Starfield.

The G Pro X Superlight 2 is rated for 95 hours of battery life. For me, in use, the battery has lasted multiple days of work and gaming. I have no complaints about the battery life of this mouse.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the mouse feels and performs excellently, most people, in my opinion, don’t need the updates found in the G Pro X Superlight 2. They would get by just fine and have a great experience with the original mouse, which can be picked up on sale right now. That being said, I think we’re going to see it all over the pro scene, and lots of people are going to want it. It’s also commendable that Logitech has kept the same $160 price tag as the original G Pro X Superlight’s launch price.

If you are a fan of the reliability and quality of the Logitech ecosystem and want the latest and greatest in a fast FPS mouse, the Superlight 2 is the mouse for you. It’s a great mouse. For most people, I think they’ll be happy with the older generation, which is also still a great mouse.

