Super Smash Bros. Ultimate now down at $45 Prime shipped, Mario RPG $33, and more

Woot is now offering a relatively rare deal on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch down at $44.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Price drops on this regularly $60 Switch classic don’t come around all that often, but you can now secure a copy at the lowest price we can find. This one currently starts at under $50 on Amazon via third-party sellers and full price at Best Buy. The Woot deal “might ship with Spanish as the secondary language on the packaging,” but Switch games are not region locked and will work on all US Nintendo Switch consoles. Sure lots of folks already have this one, but if you don’t, now’s a notable chance to secure a copy with a deal. Head below or more.

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!