Super Smash Bros. Ultimate now down at $45 Prime shipped, Mario RPG $33, and more

Woot is now offering a relatively rare deal on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch down at $44.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Price drops on this regularly $60 Switch classic don’t come around all that often, but you can now secure a copy at the lowest price we can find. This one currently starts at under $50 on Amazon via third-party sellers and full price at Best Buy. The Woot deal “might ship with Spanish as the secondary language on the packaging,” but Switch games are not region locked and will work on all US Nintendo Switch consoles. Sure lots of folks already have this one, but if you don’t, now’s a notable chance to secure a copy with a deal. Head below or more.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Mario RPG remake $33 (Reg. $60) w/ code MARIO
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $19 (Reg. up to $60)
- Back-to-School savings on your favorite Ubisoft games 75% off
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30
- System Shock $30 (Reg. $40)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown$25 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- NBEst Buy Ubisoft sale from $15
- Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and more
- Shin Megami Tensei V $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- ID@Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- Xbox End of Summer Sale up to 70% off
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40)
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
