This Anker 7-in-1 100W USB-C hub with dual HDMI is a must have for MacBooks at just $30 (25% off)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. That’s a $10 discount on a USB-C docking station which debuted a couple of months back carrying a $40 price tag. Today’s 25% discount drops it back to its lowest price on Amazon, making this a great time to cash in on a solid USB-C hub that’ll pair nicely with your MacBook to expand its ports when you are in a pinch.

This Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub comes with seven ports, including a 100W USB-C power delivery port and dual HDMI capable of transmitting a dual 1080p signal at 60fps. Additionally, this USB-C docking station also has a USB-A port with 10Gb/s and three USB-A with 480Mb/s output each for peripherals, storage drives, and more. Notably, this hub can also send 85W of power to your device, providing a single cable setup for charging your MacBook while also benefiting from all of the ports.

Folks looking for a more capable USB-C dock can consider the brand’s 14-port Prime docking station that’s down to $225. It sports all the ports you’ll ever need along with a display to show the real-time status of devices connected to it, and it’s currently down from its usual price of $250.

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Powerful 7-in-1 Hub: Designed for the multitasker, this 7-in-1 USB-C hub features everything from ultra-fast data transfer to high-definition video output.

See More, Do More: Easily extend your workspace across two screens with 1080p@60Hz resolution, ideal for enhancing productivity and multitasking capabilities.

Blazing-Fast 10Gbps Data Transfer: Dramatically reduce transfer times with a 10Gbps port that quickly moves large files and boosts work productivity.

100W Fast Charging: Cut down on charging time with the powerful 100W input and 85W output, suitable for all your high-demand technology. (Note: Wall charger not included.)

