Less than $12 scores this rotating 7-in-1 USB-C power extender (Amazon low, 35% off)

Drop by Amazon to find the official TROND storefront there offering its 7-in-1 Rotating USB-C Power Extender for $11.69 Prime shipped. If you aren’t subscribed to Prime, check out with at least $35 in your cart to score free shipping. With a regular price of $18, today’s offer slashes 35% off to deliver well over $6 in savings. We’ve only seen this price once before, and it’s the lowest we’ve tracked. Continue reading to find out more details about this power extender.

This compact power extender allows a single wall outlet to do up to seven things at once. Not only will you find three AC outlets, but also two USB-A, and two Type-C ports. The USB-A ports top out at a 12W while the Type-C slots can provide up to 15W of power. This small and affordable solution is great for not only around the house, but also could be a solid option to throw in your travel bag. Oh, and one more great perk of this extender is that the wall plug rotates 360 degrees, allowing it to more easily fit in space-constrained areas.

And for the times when you aren’t near an outlet, this versatile Baseus 10,000mAh power bank is worth a look at $27.50. Not only is it compatible with MagSafe, it also has an integrated 30W USB-C cable that can be used to quickly replenish your Type-C smartphone, tablet, or laptop. And if you’re really just after a couple of wall chargers, check out this pair of official Samsung 25W USB-C offerings with cables at $25.

TROND 7-in-1 Rotating USB-C Power Extender features:

  • Non Surge Protection & No Cord: The outlet extender is to be fully Cruise Ship compliant for major Cruise Lines.
  • 3 AC Outlets & 4 USB Ports: Equiped with the total of 7 plugs at a outlet splitter. Fits all iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung, and any USB and power cords.
  • USB C Charging Station: Designed with extra 2 USB C ports without adapters when charging your devices. Maximum 2.4A output for each USB A port, and Maximum 3.0A output for USB C port, USB total output 3.4A/17W.

