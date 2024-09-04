Discover greater value on groceries, tech, and more by joining BJ’s for $20 (Reg. $55)

Going to your local shop for groceries, Walmart for home goods, and Target for the fun stuff is exhausting. You’re trying to save a buck or two hitting different shops, but are you really getting the value you deserve? It’s time to start on-stop shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club to find the savings you’ve been looking for. You’ll need to join as a member to shop, but you can join for one year with The Club Card for $20 — and it comes with Easy Renewal, so you don’t have to manually renew your card the next year and a $20 reward after you spend $60 in 30 days.

One shop to rule them all: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Try not to leave with the entire store when you shop. Discover farm-fresh produce (some are locally grown), meats, deli, baked goods, and frozen goods. You could save 25% on what you’d normally buy at a regular supermarket.

If there’s any room left in your cart, browse through BJ’s aisles of household staples, garage essentials, decor, furniture, snacks, and more. We recommend checking out their selection of tech, which includes JBL speakers, AirPods, Dell laptops, iPads, and plenty of other exciting products. You might be able to get a head start on holiday shopping at BJ’s for a fellow techie!

Skip the checkout line using the BJ’s mobile app to scan your items and pay. Or, just order what you need order online and select curbside pickup. You could restock your fridge and home without actually setting foot in BJ’s.

Once you’re done shopping, don’t forget to swing by BJ’s Gas on the way out to fuel your car for less — and to avoid making another pitstop. Locations vary, but there may be a gas station at a BJ’s Wholesale Club near you.

Enjoy incredible value and one-stop shopping when you join BJ’s with a 1-year The Club Card Membership with Easy Renewal® for $20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!