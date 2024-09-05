Score some deals on new Switch and Xbox titles with these discounted gift cards from $45, more

Today we are doing something a little bit different for our daily game deal roundup. While you will find some solid price drops below, we thought we would highlight a couple discounted Nintendo and Xbox gift cards so folks can score a deal on any game they want, be it a new release, pre-order, or otherwise. Newegg is now offering $100 Xbox gift cards for $90 with free email delivery using code SSXBX743 at checkout. Switch gamers are also in luck today, as you’ll find the $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards marked down to $45 using code SSDEAL24DW243 at checkout, also with free email delivery. This way you can trade some cash in for more cash to spend on the respective digital storefronts to either score a deeper deal on already discounted titles or a deal on full priced games.

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Score new game releases at QVC – $30 off titles of $60 with code WELCOME30

