Breathe clean air this fall and winter with Govee’s Siri-ready large room purifier at $100 low (Reg. $170)

With seasonal changes around the corner, most of us will be spending more time indoors. This means we’ll be getting less fresh air each day, so you might as well breathe a bit cleaner with an air purifier. Thankfully the official Govee storefront at Amazon is now offering its Large Air Purifier at $100.10 shipped once the on-page $45 off coupon has been clipped. Regularly sold for $170, today’s deal takes just about $70 off to deliver more than 41% in savings. Until now, the lowest we have seen this unit sell for was $119, so this offer ushers in the best price to date, making now a superb time to strike. Continue reading to find out more.

Headlined by the ability to purify an up to 1,837-square-foot space every 60 minutes, this large air purifier from Govee is a solid option to consider for your home, office, and the list goes on. It supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and works with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. Other notable features include a washable filter, an integrated PM2.5 sensor that automatically detects when it needs to run, and 3-stage filtration that “traps airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns” to relieve “sneezing, congestion, and other symptoms.”

Keep cashing in on smart home deals with this 2-pack of TP-Link Matter Smart Dimmer Switches at just $11.50 each. And while you’re at it, consider grabbing TP-Link’s Matter Smart Plug Mini at $10, too. For more deals like these, drop by our dedicated smart home guide.

Govee Large Air Purifier features:

Smart Voice & App Control: Supports WiFi or Bluetooth connection, so you can control the air purifier from anywhere via Govee Home App. Use your voice to activate pure air with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

Large Coverage Area: H7122 air purifier has a 240 CFM and 360° of airflow to purify large indoor rooms up to 1837 ft² every 60 minutes. It’s a easy solution for whole home, and ensures clean and fresh air for you and your family.

Sensitive Auto Mode: Smart air purifier has an integrated professional PM2.5 sensor, allowing purification levels to automatically adjust in Auto Mode based on the surrounding real-time air quality, with an LED indicator light so you’re always kept informed.

