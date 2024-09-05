Skip raking this year with Greenworks’ 140 MPH 48V brushless leaf blower kit at $120 (Reg. $200)

We’re closing in on the fall season, which means the leaves are likely to start dropping depending on where you live. Now’s your chance to cash in on some savings and get ahead of all that with Amazon now offering the Greenworks 48V Brushless Leaf Blower Kit for $119.99 shipped. This bundle generally fetches $200, so you’re looking at an $80 price drop that takes 40% off the amount you’d generally have to spend. You’re also looking at a price that comes within $8 of the all-time low, making this price just about as good as it gets. Learn more about what you can expect from this bundle down below.

Yard work will be much easier this fall when you add this leaf blower bundle to your tool collection. Powered by not one, but two 24V batteries, Greenworks touts this leaf blower as offering “gas-like power with the convenience of the 24V battery platform.” Once up and running, it boasts an airflow of 585 CFM and 140 MPH airspeed. This will make leaves and other types of debris move, even the stuff that can generally prove to be quite stubborn. The kit includes the blower, two 4Ah batteries, and a charger.

If you can live with a less powerful leaf blower, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of a Greenworks cordless mower, blower, and trimmer combo at $373. Yes, it costs more than the blower itself, but you’re getting just about everything you need to take care of your yard in one fell swoop. And once all the yard work is complete, cool off and have some fun cruising around on the Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter at $425.

Greenworks 48V Brushless Leaf Blower Kit features:

DUAL 24V BATTERY SYSTEM: Enjoy 48V of gas-like power with the convenience of the 24V battery platform; compatible with Greenworks 24V (AC/DC) LED light for worksites and camping​

HIGH-PERFORMANCE CLEARING: 585 CFM airflow and 140 MPH airspeed for efficient debris removal​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR: Experience increased efficiency, lower noise levels, and gas-like power with a push button ON/OFF switch​

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!