Kick gas to the curb with Greenworks’ cordless mower, blower, and trimmer combo at $373 (Reg. $500)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
$127 off $373

Drop by Amazon and you’ll find this Greenworks Mower, Blower, and String Trimmer Combo for $372.70 shipped. You’d usually need to set aside $500, so today’s deal delivers over $127 in savings. Quick math tells us that this works out more than 25% off a bundle that was already a solid value. While we have seen this combo fall to a slightly lower $352 price tag in the past, you’re looking at less than $21 of a difference. Outside of that, today’s offer is the next-best price we’ve tracked. Learn more about this tool combo down below.

If you’re looking to kick gas to the curb in favor of clean, hassle-free battery-powered yard tools, this is your chance. I use similar tools each week to tidy up my own yard and have been using them for years. Recharging the batteries costs pennies, which is quite a bit lower than it would be to power everything with gas. This deal includes a 48V 17-inch mower, 24V blower, 24V string trimmer, two 5aH batteries, and a charger. Greenworks backs these tools with a 3-year warranty, as well.

Keep the ball rolling when you also pick up Greenworks’ 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $90. This deal offers up 40% in savings, slashing a total of $60 off its usual $150 price tag. And once your work is done, reward yourself with a cruise around town on GoTrax’s entry-level S3 e-bike at $476. Drop by our dedicated Green Deals guide for more.

Greenworks Mower, Blower, and String Trimmer Combo features:

  • Mower : Advanced and Efficient – This mower boasts a robust 2x24Volt system and a 17-inch poly deck for durability. It offers a versatile 2-in-1 system, allowing for both mulching and rear bagging. Its 6-position height adjustment caters to various lawn preferences, and the brushless motor ensures efficiency. Additionally, it comes with a reassuring 3-year warranty.
  • String Trimmer: Compact and Precise – The string trimmer features a 12-inch cutting path for precise work. It is equipped with a brushed motor and uses a 0.065″ cutting line for effective trimming. The auto-feed system adds convenience, making it easier to maintain continuous performance.
  • Blower: Powerful and User-Friendly – This blower is powered by a brushed motor, capable of delivering 320CFM and speeds up to 90MPH. It offers up to 20 minutes of runtime, making it ideal for quick tasks. Its ultra-lightweight design and variable speed dial enhance user comfort and control.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
GreenWorks

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Amazon slashes $1,250 off BLUETTI’s 2.7kWh AC300 ...
Score $255 in FREE gear with Lectric’s impressive...
This portable tire inflator with flashlight doubles as ...
This Anker 7-in-1 100W USB-C hub with dual HDMI is a mu...
Less than $12 scores this rotating 7-in-1 USB-C power e...
Baseus tackles MagSafe and 30W USB-C charging with its ...
Nordstrom Rack dropped new arrivals for fall up to 75% ...
Score a FREE $300 OnePlus Watch 2 and $100 off the 1TB ...
Load more...
Show More Comments