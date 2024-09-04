Kick gas to the curb with Greenworks’ cordless mower, blower, and trimmer combo at $373 (Reg. $500)

Drop by Amazon and you’ll find this Greenworks Mower, Blower, and String Trimmer Combo for $372.70 shipped. You’d usually need to set aside $500, so today’s deal delivers over $127 in savings. Quick math tells us that this works out more than 25% off a bundle that was already a solid value. While we have seen this combo fall to a slightly lower $352 price tag in the past, you’re looking at less than $21 of a difference. Outside of that, today’s offer is the next-best price we’ve tracked. Learn more about this tool combo down below.

If you’re looking to kick gas to the curb in favor of clean, hassle-free battery-powered yard tools, this is your chance. I use similar tools each week to tidy up my own yard and have been using them for years. Recharging the batteries costs pennies, which is quite a bit lower than it would be to power everything with gas. This deal includes a 48V 17-inch mower, 24V blower, 24V string trimmer, two 5aH batteries, and a charger. Greenworks backs these tools with a 3-year warranty, as well.

Keep the ball rolling when you also pick up Greenworks’ 1,800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer at $90. This deal offers up 40% in savings, slashing a total of $60 off its usual $150 price tag. And once your work is done, reward yourself with a cruise around town on GoTrax’s entry-level S3 e-bike at $476. Drop by our dedicated Green Deals guide for more.

Greenworks Mower, Blower, and String Trimmer Combo features:

Mower : Advanced and Efficient – This mower boasts a robust 2x24Volt system and a 17-inch poly deck for durability. It offers a versatile 2-in-1 system, allowing for both mulching and rear bagging. Its 6-position height adjustment caters to various lawn preferences, and the brushless motor ensures efficiency. Additionally, it comes with a reassuring 3-year warranty.

String Trimmer: Compact and Precise – The string trimmer features a 12-inch cutting path for precise work. It is equipped with a brushed motor and uses a 0.065″ cutting line for effective trimming. The auto-feed system adds convenience, making it easier to maintain continuous performance.

Blower: Powerful and User-Friendly – This blower is powered by a brushed motor, capable of delivering 320CFM and speeds up to 90MPH. It offers up to 20 minutes of runtime, making it ideal for quick tasks. Its ultra-lightweight design and variable speed dial enhance user comfort and control.

