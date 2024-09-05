Segway’s 25-mile Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter hits best price of the year at $425 (Reg. $680+)

As part of its new 48-hour flash sale, Best Buy is now offering the Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter down at $424.99 shipped. Regularly $700 at Best Buy and $680 directly from Segway, this is up to $275 off and at least $255 in savings. Today’s deal lands at $25 under our previous mention from last month to deliver the lowest price we can find and to deliver the deepest deal we have tracked on this model. It also among the lowest prices we can find for any relatively comparable Segway model at Amazon right now.

The Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter will have you cruising around town at up to 18.6MPH on its 10-inch pneumatic tires for up to 24.9 miles at a time.

It features a 350W (max 700W) motor with a 36V battery that recharges to 100% in 5 hours with three riding modes: eco mode, standard, and sport mode that favor range over speed, or vice versa.

This joins a regenerative braking system that also helps to recharge the battery alongside front LED lighting, a quick-fold system for easy storage and portability, and Bluetooth connectivity:

Connect the F35 with the Segway-Ninebot app via Bluetooth to monitor your riding status and data, lock your scooter and upgrade the firmware and enhance the overall riding experience.

Head over to our Green Deals hub for more of this week’s best offers on e-bikes, including a series of hangover Labor Day price drops, electric yard tools, and more.

Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter features:

The Ninebot KickScooter F35 is feature-rich yet cost-effective and offers everything you need in one product: an extended 24.9-mile range, a top speed of 18.6 mph, large 10” tires, foldable design and Bluetooth security lock to keep your Kickscooter safe. The exceptional speed of the F35 enables you to whiz through town. The F35 delivers a speed up to 18.6 mph. Max 700W motor output provides plenty of torque-on-demand, helping you conquer up to 20% grade slope. Equipped with a high capacity battery, the F35 delivers a 24.9-mile range. Get ready for new adventures and easier commutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!