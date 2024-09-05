Amazon beats Jackery’s official website with Explorer 1000 v2 1kWh power station at $529 (Reg. $799)

It doesn’t matter if you’re planning a camping trip this fall or just want some backup power at home, a new deal is here to help you get the job done at a more affordable price. Over at Amazon you can now find the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station at $529 shipped once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $799, you’re now looking at 34% off which leads to a total savings of $270. Even the price on Jackery’s own website can’t touch this, where it is currently on sale for $599. Historically speaking, we’ve only seen the price fall lower than this one time before, and that was when it hit $499 for just a couple of hours back in July. Learn more about this power station down below.

Unlike many solutions out there, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 swaps out typical lithium for LiFePO4 batteries to greatly bolster the longevity of this power station. When compared to lithium, you’re looking at around four times as many charge cycles. The capacity of this unit clocks in at 1,070Wh, and the output reaches up to 1,500W. When plugged into a wall outlet, it takes as little as one hour to replenish the battery. Power sources include three AC outlets, dual USB-C (100W/30W) ports, 18W USB-A, as well as a DC car output.

This one may hit the sweet spot for being something that’s neither too small or too large, but in case you feel differently, we’ve also spotted $1,250 off BLUETTI’s 2.7kWh AC300 power station with B300K battery. And on the smaller side of things, we’ve found this Baseus’ 10,000mAh power bank with MagSafe and 30W USB-C charging at $27.50.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station features:

Next-gen Sustainable Power: Built with industry-leading features, including 7.5 times faster charging than its previous Explorer 1000 model, a 50% increase in power output and robust 1,500W AC output, the Explorer 1000 v2 is the pinnacle of portable power, ensuring power wherever adventures take you. With 4 times longer lifespan, and impressive 4,000 cycle battery-life, remaining at 70% original capacity, next-gen sustainable power is here.

Tailored for Versatility: Featuring 2 * USB-C ports, 1 * USB-A port, 1 * DC car port, 3 * pure sine wave AC ports, with LED lights, the Solar Generator 1000 V2 is capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously, meeting power needs in various scenarios. A lightweight build at only 23.8 Lbs, and ergonomic handle, make an excellent companion for outdoor camping, road trips, or emergencies.

Smart App Control: Smoothly switching between different charging modes with Jackery’s App – including 1 hour super charging and 1.7 hour fast charging, for optimized battery health and battery performance, and 30 dB quiet overnight charging mode. Power use updates come with the App, and personalized, customizable settings like energy saving mode are available.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!