Amazon slashes $1,250 off BLUETTI’s 2.7kWh AC300 power station with B300K battery, now $1,749 (New low)

The official BLUETTI storefront over at Amazon is now offering its AC300 Power Station with B300K Expansion Battery for $1,749.05 shipped once you clip both on-page $1,100 off and 5% off coupons. Typically sold for $2,999, you’re looking at a substantial $1,250 price drop that delivers nearly 42% off this powerful, home energy backup solution. Until now, the best price we have tracked was $1,999, so you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $250 less than the best offer that preceeded it. Find out more details about this kit down below.

Say goodbye to power outages with this energy backup solution from BLUETTI. Altogether, you’re looking at a more than 2.7kWh system that can be further expanded up to 11kWh when you add three more B300K battery packs down the road. The AC300 wields a total of 16 ports that range from AC to USB-A, 100W Type-C, a DC car port, and more. It features a 3,000-watt capacity which can be doubled to 6,000 watts when you pair two of these systems together. It doesn’t matter if you want to give your home backup power, power your RV while on the go, or start an off-grid adventure, this powerful system is ready and waiting.

BLUETTI AC300 Power Station + B300K Expansion Battery features:

[16 Versatile Ports] – The NEMA TT-30 is perfect for a travel trailer, and the 30A RV port for vehicle-powered devices. Besides, it also features 3000W AC/USB-A/100W USB-C/wireless charger/car port.

[Best RV Power] – Besides the AC outlets, wireless charging pad, USB-A, USB-C, and car port, it also comes with a NEMA TT-30 and a 30A RV port to cover your diverse charging needs in RV trip.

[24/7 UPS Home Backup] – Tie the AC300&B300K power system to your home grid to power your home whenever a blackout occurs. Only a licensed electrician can install the UPS power system/

