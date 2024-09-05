At only $10, it’s hard to go wrong with Lenovo’s 15.6-inch laptop backpack (Amazon low, 37% off)

While it arguably won’t compete with the likes of more premium bags and sleeves out there, folks looking for something inexpensive can’t really go wrong with today’s Amazon offer on this Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack at $9.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 in your cart to dodge shipping fees. You’d regularly have to pay $16 for this bag, which honestly isn’t much to begin with. Today’s deal takes the price more than 37% lower and undecuts previous Amazon lows, making now the best time yet to pick one up. Head below to learn more.

I don’t know about you, but when I hit the road and take some gear with me, I rest easier knowing there’s a layer protection surrounding it all. That’s what this bag is here for. It offers a padded design with a dedicated compartment for up to 15.6-inch laptops to keep it and other accessories protected from bumps and scratches. You’ll find a variety of internal and external pockets throughout, allowing you to keep your gear organized and easy to find when out and about. The bag features a water-repellant materal, as well.

Pair today's purchase with a couple of travel-friendly accessory deals like this rotating 7-in-1 USB-C power extender at under $12. You can also score Belkin's take on Apple's discontinued MagSafe Duo charger.

Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop Backpack features:

Padded Laptop Compartment: A dedicated compartment with ample padding, minimal openings, and water-repellent material provides superior protection for laptops up to 15.6 inches, safeguarding your valuable device and accessories from bumps and scratches, allowing you to carry it securely wherever you go.

Convenient Easy-Access Pockets: Thoughtfully placed internal and external pockets allow quick and hassle-free access to frequently used items such as your phone, keys, or wallet. Stay organized and keep your essentials within arm’s reach at all times.

Optimal Comfort and Durability: Ergonomically designed for comfort, our laptop backpack measures 3.7 x 11.5 x 17 inches and is made of durable yet lightweight materials that can handle daily wear and tear. A perfect airplane carry-on to store under your seat!

