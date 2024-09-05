Belkin revives Apple’s discontinued MagSafe Duo charger with its new fabric-wrapped Qi2 15W model

IFA 2024 is in full swing and Belkin just debuted a series of new Qi2 chargers headlined, at least for me, by the new 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad. It looks a lot like the discontinued Apple MagSafe Duo charger, but with a fabric-wrapped charcoal finish and 15W Qi2 power. Now available for purchase directly from Belkin with Amazon listings inbound soon, hit the jump for a closer look here.

Belkin channels Apple energy with new 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad

One clear trend we have been seeing from the charging accessory makers as of late is the fold-out, travel-ready solutions. It’s certainly not a new or overly novel take, Apple has in fact already launched and discontinued something very similar, but we are seeing the new Qi2 standard ushering in some lower price points on the 15W max iPhone charging (rumor has it that number is going up very soon though with iPhone 16).

The new Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad joins a 3-in-1 model to deliver something very similar to the Twelve South 15W Qi2 ButterFly SE and the new 3-in-1 fold-out 15W Qi2 charger for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch Anker is also debuting at IFA this year.

Conveniently fast charge two devices simultaneously (iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods) using Qi2. Charge your iPhone up to 15W in landscape mode to be StandBy ready for hands-free streaming, and your Apple Watch Series 7, 8, 9 and Ultra 1 and 2. Design is foldable and compact, making it perfect for travel.

The 2-in-1 model., which is now available for purchase at $119.99 ($30 more than Anker’s 3-in-1 model), unfolds to feature a pop-up 5W Apple Watch charger on one side that supports nightstand mode with a 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging pad on the other for your iPhone.

The whole thing can lay down flat or stand up in a sort of tent mode to support Apple’s iPhone StandBy mode as well.

One thing I like about this Belkin travel over some of the others is that it, at least seems, more stable. Both the Twelve South and Anker models feature a sort of strap connecting the fold-out charging pads to both pass power around and allow them to package up into a nice compact puck-like form-factor. I certainly appreciate the travel-ready nature of that design choice, but the Belkin option seems like it will be more stable on the table top or hotel night stand, negating some of the flop-around action we see on the others, with its more Apple-like connection between the two charging pads.

The new Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad carries a $119.99 price tag and ships with a 30W power brick. The new 3-in-1 model is yet to go live on the site (we will update this post when it does) – it will carry a $129.99 list and include a 36W charger.

