Lenovo’s Auto Twist AI PC can open/close its own lid and twist with voice commands

If you thought Acer’s Project Dual Play concept laptop with a detchable controller and pop-out speakers was wild, then wait till you see what Lenovo brought to its IFA showcase along with the new IdeaPad Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus and a bunch of other laptops. The company showed off its Auto Twist AI PC concept, which is essentially a laptop with a motorized hinge. It can track your movements and rotate its display to face you as you walk around it. Interestingly, it can also open or close its lid with your voice command. Head below for more details and a closer look.

The highlight of Lenovo’s Auto Twist AI PC, as its name suggests, is that it can automatically twist. It sports a swivel hinge connecting the keyboard deck to the display, allowing it to twist and turn in lots of different directions. What’s also great about it is that it can do everything on its own with the help of an AI assistant that can move the hinge for you when you give voice commands. The Auto Twist AI PC can also open or close its lid automatically when you give the command, which is pretty cool. Simply wake up the laptop by saying “Hi Twist” followed by one of the commands which include open lid, close lid, tablet mode, and laptop mode.

Much like the Project Dual Play we saw earlier, this is most definitely a concept that isn’t making its way to the market anytime soon. That being said, this concept is not entirely out of place, and something like this could prove really useful in the accessibility space for those who struggle with fine motor function. It’ll be interesting to see if one of the future Lenovo ThinkPads or other laptops feature a motorized hinge like this.

This laptop, by the way, is just a small part of the bigger IFA 2024 event that’s currently in full swing. We’ve already covered a bunch of announcements from IFA including Belkin’s new 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad, which looks a lot like the discontinued Apple MagSafe Duo charger.

We’re currently in Berlin for this event and you can check out the rest from Lenovo right here.

