LISEN’s must-have pocketable 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is down to $15 low (50% off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesLISEN
50% off $15
Image showing LISEN's MagSafe charger with iPhone and accessories.

You can head over to LISEN’s official Amazon storefront to find its 3-in-1 MagSafe charging pad in black for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 20% off coupon and enter promo code 4T7ACFJD at checkout. This particular charger with a $30 price tag has mostly been fetching close to $27 recently. By stacking the on-page coupon and the promo code discount today, however, you can snag one of these for just $15. Today’s 50% discount drops it to one of the best prices we can find. Head below for more details.

The highlight of this 3-in-1 MagSafe charger has got to be its compact form factor. Its foldable design makes it small enough to fit into your pocket, meaning it’s extremely travel-friendly and super easy to carry around. The main charging base has MagSafe support, so it can stick to the back of your iPhone delivering 15W of power. It also has a built-in Apple Watch charger which extends from the back of the main MagSafe charging base. Alternatively, you can also use this extension piece to prop the charger up on a flat surface and use it as a stand while charging the iPhone. Notably, the main charger can also power accessories like AirPods, so it’s a solid charging station overall for travel. It’s worth noting that this is not a power bank, meaning you’ll still need to connect it to a charger via a USB-C cable.

If you are in the market to buy more charging gear, then consider checking out some of the new collections we featured today including Belkin’s new 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad that looks a lot like the discontinued Apple MagSafe Duo charger. More gear for your smartphone are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories hub.

LISEN 3-in-1 MagSafe charger features:

  • This charging station for magsafe combines the advantages of all existing wireless charger solutions on the market, based on the first generation charger for magsafe, with the addition of a new stand for magsafe and support for iPhone iWatch AirPods to charge the whole Apple family. Based on the second generation wireless charger, it has achieved even more ultimate portability. Truly provide you with a perfect wireless charging solution, you can say goodbye to tangled cables and messy cords and keep your space neat and organized.
  • It not only retains the advantages of the magsafe stand, but also achieves the ultimate in lightness, thinness and portability. Its size is similar to an AirPods 3, which can be easily placed in your pocket anytime and anywhere. It can not only conveniently charge your iPhone iWatch AirPods on the go,as travel charger for multiple devices but also acts as a phone holder anytime, making it the perfect assistant for TV shows and video calls on the go.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
LISEN

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation̵...
Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Everything you need to know a...
9to5Toys Travel Kit – My favorite gear for trips to t...
Best Android price drops of the day: Undergrave, PUSH, ...
UGREEN’s brand new 40Gb/s metal M.2 SSD enclosure...
Sony’s wildly popular MDR series headphones get a tun...
Today only: RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-Bike now $200 of...
New Nanoleaf Blocks combine smart lighting with tech ge...
Load more...
Show More Comments