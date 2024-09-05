LISEN’s must-have pocketable 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is down to $15 low (50% off)

You can head over to LISEN’s official Amazon storefront to find its 3-in-1 MagSafe charging pad in black for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page 20% off coupon and enter promo code 4T7ACFJD at checkout. This particular charger with a $30 price tag has mostly been fetching close to $27 recently. By stacking the on-page coupon and the promo code discount today, however, you can snag one of these for just $15. Today’s 50% discount drops it to one of the best prices we can find. Head below for more details.

The highlight of this 3-in-1 MagSafe charger has got to be its compact form factor. Its foldable design makes it small enough to fit into your pocket, meaning it’s extremely travel-friendly and super easy to carry around. The main charging base has MagSafe support, so it can stick to the back of your iPhone delivering 15W of power. It also has a built-in Apple Watch charger which extends from the back of the main MagSafe charging base. Alternatively, you can also use this extension piece to prop the charger up on a flat surface and use it as a stand while charging the iPhone. Notably, the main charger can also power accessories like AirPods, so it’s a solid charging station overall for travel. It’s worth noting that this is not a power bank, meaning you’ll still need to connect it to a charger via a USB-C cable.

If you are in the market to buy more charging gear, then consider checking out some of the new collections we featured today including Belkin’s new 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad that looks a lot like the discontinued Apple MagSafe Duo charger. More gear for your smartphone are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories hub.

LISEN 3-in-1 MagSafe charger features:

This charging station for magsafe combines the advantages of all existing wireless charger solutions on the market, based on the first generation charger for magsafe, with the addition of a new stand for magsafe and support for iPhone iWatch AirPods to charge the whole Apple family. Based on the second generation wireless charger, it has achieved even more ultimate portability. Truly provide you with a perfect wireless charging solution, you can say goodbye to tangled cables and messy cords and keep your space neat and organized.

It not only retains the advantages of the magsafe stand, but also achieves the ultimate in lightness, thinness and portability. Its size is similar to an AirPods 3, which can be easily placed in your pocket anytime and anywhere. It can not only conveniently charge your iPhone iWatch AirPods on the go,as travel charger for multiple devices but also acts as a phone holder anytime, making it the perfect assistant for TV shows and video calls on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!