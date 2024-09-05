Lockly’s new Apple Home Key smart locks with facial recognition, video doorbell launches today

Alongside all of today’s exciting new gear coming out of IFA 2024, Lockly’s new Zeno Series smart locks featuring facial recognition and Apple Home Key access are ready for prime time. The brand is expanding its already extensive collection of smart locks with four new HomeKit-ready models, complete with the handy Apple Watch and iPhone Home Key action. Scope them out below.

Lockly’s new Apple Home Key smart locks with facial recognition launches today

The new collection is headlined by the flagship Lockly Visage and Lockly Vision models, the first of which with “industry-leading facial recognition access technology” and the latter with an “integrated 2K video doorbell with intercom.”

The entire new Zeno series features a refreshed physical design the brand says has reduced the overall size of the units by up to 35% compared to the predecessors. That joins several new features for Lockly including built-in Wi-Fi for hub-less connectivity as well as Apple Home certification with Home Key access.

The Lockly Visage was indeed already unveiled back at CES, but all four of the new models are now available for purchase. The Visage, as a reminder is a high-end solution that features a bevy of high-tech features including facial biometric identification and approach-to-open entry alongside the Apple integration. Get even more details on this one in our debut launch coverage.

And here’s more details on the rest of the models in the lineup from Lockly:

…integrating a 2K video doorbell with intercom and a next-generation 3D biometric fingerprint sensor for rapid recognition and enhanced security. The Lockly Secure Pro Zeno Series enhances convenience with a 3D biometric fingerprint sensor and Apple Home Keys access, along with programmable auto-locking and built-in Wi-Fi for seamless remote management. Completing the collection, the Lockly PIN Genie Pro Zeno Series offers voice assistant control, Home Keys access, and a hack-proof Patented PIN Genie Keypad, all accessible through built-in Wi-Fi for comprehensive smart home integration.

All of the latest Lockly Zeno release are Apple Home-certified as well as Google Home-certified and Amazon Alexa-certified. They also feature remote mobile app monitoring and control, offline access codes, and deliver an easy hardware transition to a Zeno Series smart lock with no additional door modifications needed.”

All four models are now available for purchase exclusively at Home Depot:

Lockly Visage Zeno $349

Lockly Vision Zeno with video doorbell $429

Lockly PIN Genie Pro Zeno $229

Lockly Secure Pro Zeno $329

