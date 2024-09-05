Samsung’s brand new 32-inch ViewFinity S70D 4K HDR monitor is down to the $210 low (52% off)

We just spotted a deal at B&H that drops Samsung’s 32-inch ViewFinity S70D 4K HDR monitor in Warm White finish to $209.99 shipped once you clip the on-page $190 off coupon. This brand new 4K monitor hit the scene a couple of months back in June alongside a bunch of other Samsung monitors carrying a $400 price tag. Today’s deal lands a solid 52% discount to shave $190 off its usual going rate to mark the lowest price we can find. The same monitor is currently fetching a full $400 on Amazon where it has never dropped below the $264 mark. Head below for more details.

The Samsung ViewFinity S70D monitor sports a 32-inch 4K VA panel with HDR10 support to provide “realistically bright highlights and deep shadows.” It’s a 60Hz panel with a UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution and it covers up to 99% of sRGB color space. The S70D monitor has slim bezels on three sides with a sizable chin at the bottom, and it comes bundled with a sturdy and ergonomic stand with tilt support. Other highlights of the Samsung ViewFinity S70D 4K monitor include a good selection of ports including an HDMI, DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm jack, support for picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) modes to let you see content from multiple inputs simultaneously, and more.

This Samsung monitor will pair nicely with your MacBook, but you might need a docking station for seamless connectivity. You can consider Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C dock at just $30, which comes with dual HDMI along with a bunch of USB ports, and is down from its usual price of $40.

Samsung ViewFinity S70D 4K HDR monitor features:

  • DISCOVER THE DEEPER DETAILS: 4K UHD (3840×2160) Resolution reveals increased detail; Greater color detail & more screen space enable a smoother workflow for creator professionals to build intricate designs, complex diagrams & dynamic video content¹
  • ENHANCED REALISM THROUGH MORE COLOR: With near-limitless hues, view a wider gamut of colors for stunning accuracy & details; HDR10 provides true-to-life color representation with deeper contrast for darker darks and brighter brights¹
  • CONNECT MORE DEVICES: Featuring HDMI, DP, USB-A, and USB-B ports, connecting your peripherals is as straightforward as it gets; Simplify your setup and enhance your productivity with convenient connectivity that ensures a seamless workflow
  • EFFORTLESS & INSTANT SETUP: Create your ideal workspace effortlessly with the Easy Setup Stand, which doesn’t require any tools or screws; When it’s time to change things up, you’ll enjoy flexibility and convenience with the simple push of a button

