Sony’s wildly popular MDR series headphones get a tune-up with new M1 closed-back set, pre-order now

Sony has just announced the latest generation of its professional reference headphones, the Sony MDR-M1 over-ear headphones. It’s very similar to the wildly popular MDR-7506 headphones and has a slightly updated design, a new set of drivers, a wider frequency range, and improved bass response, among other things. The Sony MDR-M1 over-ear headphones are now available to pre-order on Amazon for $249.99 shipped. Alternatively, you can also pre-order them from B&H for the same price. Head below for more details.

Sony’s new MDR-M1 headphones pack new drivers that are capable of frequency response of 5Hz – 80kHz. The brand’s new 40mm dynamic drivers can achieve ultra-wideband playback which is crucial for catching subtle details in various recorded sound sources including Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio. Sony has also redesigned the ear pads to not only make them more comfortable to wear, but also to include a port a.k.a the Beat Response Control to provide the ventilation needed for improved low-frequency control. The new replaceable ear pads also offer good noise isolation, which is crucial for closed-back headphones, and they’re also lighter overall to make the headphones more suitable for longer recording sessions.

Sony’s MDR-M1 comes with two detachable cables with CNC aluminum connections. One of them has a stereo mini-plug and plug adapter, while the other one is a shorter option for connecting to various professional gear.

You can pre-order Sony’s new MDR-M1 now for $249.99 shipped from Amazon and B&H. Folks looking for an alternative can also consider Sony’s MDR-MV1 headphones.

Sony MDR-M1 closed-back headphones features:

STUDIO SOUND, UNLEASHED: Ultra-wideband playback and a closed acoustic structure with high sound isolation allows for detailed and precise monitoring, for a wide range of audio production workflows.

ULTRA-WIDE PLAYBACK: The uniquely designed driver unit balances low distortion with reproduction of low frequencies to high frequencies for ultra-wideband playback and accurate reproduction from 5 Hz–80 kHz.

HIGH-FIDELITY, FAITHFUL SOUND REPRODUCTION: A closed acoustic structure with effective sound isolation facilitates precise audio production in a variety of applications.

IN COLLABRATION WITH CREATORS: We collaborated with renowned industry engineers to achieve a sound that accurately reproduces the creative intent.

