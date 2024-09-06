Get power where you need it with this 10-in-1 USB-C surge protector at $12 Prime shipped (33% off)

If your desk or nightstand is lacking in power, we’ve got an affordable deal ready to straighten things out for you. Right now the official Addtam storefront over at Amazon is offering its 10-in-1 5-foot USB-C Surge Protector for $11.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. While it may have a $20 price tag right now, it generally sells for $18, so we’ll use the more accurate figure for comparison. Even so, you’re looking at more than 33% off a surge protector with both USB-A and Type-C ports in tow. This deal comes within $2 of the all-time low as well, making now a superb time to strike. Continue reading to learn more about this surge protector.

Running low on outlets? Well, today’s deal is here to help. It will turn one AC power source into six while also adding two USB-A and two Type-C ports. Each USB-C output offers up to 15W of power, while the USB-A ports top out at 12W. You’ll also stand to benefit from 900-joule surge protection. A flat wall plug minimizes how much it protrudes and a 45-degree angle helps prevent it from obstructing other plugs. You can set this power strip down anywhere, but it also comes with four screws that allow you to mount it on the wall, as well.

Here at 9to5Toys, we keep a close eye on charging-related gear. So if you’re looking for a way to streamline your daily charging routine, there’s a good chance you’ll find what you’re after in our smartphone accessories guide. A couple of recent examples include coverage of ESR’s new Qi2 MagSafe gear from $35 alongside an inexpensive offer on Anker’s 2-in-1 15W Qi2 station at $37.50.

With 0.35-inch flat wall plug and 45-degree right angle design, which can close to the wall easily, and hide in the back of furniture, bed or refrigerator, no waste for outlet and space. 5 ft extension cord with only 3mm thicker and is made of pure copper, which has better current carrying capacity (15A)

Added extra 2 USB C ports for your devices, the USB C port can charge up to 5V/3A. USB-A ports can charge up to 5V/2.4A Max. With smart charging technology, it can auto-detect your devices and can reach faster charging efficiency, perfectly fit for cellphones, laptops, tablet, earphones etc

