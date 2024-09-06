ESR debuts new Qi2 MagSafe charging gear with CryoBoost active cooling from $35 [Launch deal]

Hot on the heels of new Qi2 charging gear from Anker and Belkin, ESR has now shown off some of its new Qi2 MagSafe charging gear at IFA 2024 in Berlin. ESR’s new collection includes a 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger, a Qi2 Car Mount Charger, and a Qi2 MagSafe Battery Pack with a kickstand. These new Qi2 chargers are now available to purchase from Amazon, with the MagSafe Qi2 car charger landing a 13% launch deal. Head below for more details on each of them.

ESR debuts new Qi2 MagSafe charging gear with patented CryoBoost technology

ESR’s new Qi2 MagSafe charger collection is headlined by its 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger at $69.99 shipped. This particular unit sports a 15W MagSafe charging pad along with an Apple Watch charging puck at the back. Notably, it also has a wireless charging pad at the bottom on the base to charge your AirPods, making way for 3-in-1 charging action. This particular unit comes in both black and white finish, and ESR says it also features its patented CryoBoost active cooling technology to keep the phone cool for faster charging.

ESR’s new Qi2 Car Mount Charger is next in line which can also deliver up to 15W of power to your iPhone when you are on the move. This particular charger can be mounted on your car’s air vent or dashboard and it features strong magnets with 1,600 g of holding force to keep your phone securely in place. Just like the 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand, this Car Mount Charger also features the brand’s patented CryoBoost cooling tech to keep the phone cool for faster charging. This new Qi2 Car Mount Charger has hit Amazon with a 13% launch deal at $34.99 shipped, down from its $40 listed price.

Lastly, there’s a new Qi2-certified MagSafe battery pack with 5,000mAh capacity at $39.99 shipped. This power bank can also top up your iPhone with 15W power and it has a compact form factor which makes it easy to carry around. The highlight of this particular battery pack is that it also features a built-in kickstand, which you can use to prop up the phone on a flat surface for media consumption, video calls, and more.

ESR’s new Qi2 MagSafe charging gear from IFA 2024 is now available to purchase from Amazon with prices starting from $35 shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!