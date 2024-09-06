An integrated kickstand graces this Baseus 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank at $20 (Save 50%)

When out and about, a MagSafe power bank is what I consider to be the easiest way to keep my iPhone topped off. So if you have any upcoming trips, the official Baseus Amazon storefront has you covered with its 5,000mAh MagSafe Kickstand Power Bank for $19.99 shipped. This price is locked in after you clip the on-page 50% off coupon. The deal is available in black, blue, and white colorways. Typically priced at $40, you’re looking at a $20 discount that does in fact offer up 50% in savings. Outside of a wild drop to $14 that we have seen happen just once before, this goes toe-to-toe with the best pricing we’ve tracked in the past. Continue reading to learn more.

Refueling your iPhone while on the go no longer needs to be a hassle with this MagSafe-ready power bank from Baseus. It snaps right onto the back of iPhone 12 or newer devices, and can also be used with Android devices so long as you have a MagSafe-compatible case. Once attached, your device will be refueled at a 7.5W charging speed. Folks that want to dial that up can use the built-in USB-C port and included charging cable to harness up to 20W speeds. An integrated kickstand pops out to let you prop up your device either vertically or horizontally.

Step things up with double the capacity and up to 30W charging speeds when you opt for Baseus 10,000mAh model at $27.50. This offering costs only a bit more, thanks to a 40% discount, making it an alternative that’s worth considering. And once you’re finished here, be sure to pop over and see today’s coverage of ESR’s new Qi2 MagSafe charging gear from $35.

Baseus 5,000mAh MagSafe Kickstand Power Bank features:

Snap to Charge: The Baseus magnetic battery pack for iPhone has a strong magnet; just snap to provide safe and reliable wireless charging and hold your iPhone 15/14/13/12 firmly in place.

PD 20W Fast Charge: The magnetic power bank features both MagSafe and cable charging capabilities. The USB-C cable provides 20W PD Fast Charge, which charges iPhone 15 up to 50% in 30 minutes, while wireless charging provides 7.5W.

Magsafe Stand: With a built-in folding stand, the 5000mAh magsafe battery pack holds your iPhone 15/14 vertically or horizontally and supports IOS 17 standby mode for a comfortable viewing angle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!