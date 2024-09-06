Belkin’s 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand drops even lower to $116 (Reg. $150)

Update: This deal has now dropped even lower to $116.25 shipped – clip the on-page coupon, just after the debut of Belkin’s new Apple MagSafe Duo-style charger with a fabric-wrapped Qi2 15W design.

Amazon is offering the latest Belkin 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger starting from $118.79 $116.25 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is over 20% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a couple bucks under our previous mention. It is also well below the 15% price drop you’ll find directly from Belkin right now and lands at almost $15 under our previous mention on the brand’s previous-gen 15W model.

The Qi2 variant first debuted back at CES earlier this year as the brand’s latest and greatest in 15W MagSafe charging action. It delivers the Belkin’s familiar 3-in-1 setup that provides a 15W max MagSafe charging pad for iPhone with StandBy support alongside a 5W Apple Watch charger and a Qi pad on the base to juice up your AirPods or other wireless charging earbuds cases.

The main iPhone charging pad features 90-degree title action with a sort of chromed metal arm extending from the rounded base design that includes a braided 5-foot USB-C cable and a 30W wall charger to power the operation. Belkin also ships this model with a solid 2-year warranty.

For an even higher-end solution, hit up our hands-on impressions of the new Nomad metal and glass 15W Qi2 Stand One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe charger as well.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Qi2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Place your phone on this stand for up to 15W fast charging Qi2 for iPhone plus MagSafe compatibility, even with a case up to 3mm on. Plus, get 5W of simultaneous fast charging for AirPods and Apple Watch Series. This wireless charging stand is made with the latest standard Qi2 technology with magnets – optimizing energy usage and safeguarding device battery life. Plus, a 36W PSU and 5ft braided USB-C to USB-C cable are conveniently included. As this 3-in-1 charger is designed to support both landscape and portrait mode from 0-90 degrees, you can tilt your stand to your preferred angle as your iPhone rests on the mount. Apple users can enjoy StandBy Ready features when this magnetic charger is in stand mode. Adjust to your favorite screen and get a clear visual of the time in your office, a hotel room, or wherever you may go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!