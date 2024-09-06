Don’t miss SanDisk’s latest 5,150MB/s 1TB Extreme M.2 NVMe Gen 4 internal SSD at a new $59.50 low

If you are in the market for an affordable M.2 NVMe Gen 4 internal SSD with capable specs then look no further than this deal that drops SanDisk’s latest 1TB Extreme NVMe Gen 4 SSD to $59.49 shipped. This particular SSD landed on Amazon earlier this year in March carrying a $100 price tag. It has seen several offers in recent months, but today’s 41% discount on its list price lands it $14 below its previous all-time low to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. Both 500GB and 2TB variants of this SSD are also down to their lowest on Amazon at $56 and $120, respectively. Head below for more details.

The SanDisk Extreme internal SSD is a Gen 4 storage drive that stands as a reliable mid-tier solution. This drive is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities and it delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 5,150MB/s and 4,900MB/s, respectively, to keep up with your demanding creative workloads. This M.2 2280 drive is compatible with almost all motherboards out there with a 2280 slot, though you’ll need a compatible platform with PCIe Gen 4.0 support for the best results. It is built to last with up to 1,200 TBW endurance rating, and it also comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

Folks looking for alternatives can also consider Samsung’s 2TB 990 EVO SSD at $130, down from its usual price of $150. Also, these SSDs will pair nicely with UGREEN’s 40Gb/s metal M.2 SSD enclosure that’s down to $70. It comes with a built-in cooling fan and is down from its usual price of $120.

SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD features:

Read speeds up to 5,150MB/s keep up with your demanding workload (1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. Actual user storage capacity less)

Minimize lag with a PCIe Gen4 interface that supports as you retouch photos, edit videos, and generate 3D renders. (PCIe Gen 4.0 storage technology requires a compatible motherboard. SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD is backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen 3.0.)

Ample space for your music, photos, videos, and documents with capacities up to 1TB (1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage capacity less.)

Efficient nCache 4.0 technology helps you copy and publish your files in less time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!