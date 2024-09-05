UGREEN’s brand new 40Gb/s metal M.2 SSD enclosure with cooling fan is down to $70 Amazon low

Courtesy of the official UGREEN storefront on Amazon, you can now score its 40Gb/s M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure at $69.99 shipped with a 30% discount that applies at checkout. This brand-new SSD enclosure landed on Amazon just a few days ago carrying a $120 price tag. Today’s deal, however, knocks it $50 below its original listed price, marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is essentially a souped-up version of the 20Gb/s enclosure that debuted a couple of weeks back with a 25% launch deal. Head below for more details.

This new UGREEN SSD enclosure features an aluminum alloy and silicone case design for sturdy construction. It is compatible with a host of NVMe M.2 SSDs including various sizes ranging from the smaller 2230 models to the 2242, 2260, and traditional 2280 SSDs, and it can also handle up to 8TB storage capacity drives. With a USB4 interface, this SSD is capable of delivering 40Gb/s speeds, and it also has a built-in fan to keep things cool during transfers. There aren’t too many SSD enclosures out there with a built-in fan, so this is definitely worth a look. This enclosure offers a simple plug-and-play usage with a variety of devices including MacBooks, game consoles, and more, and it doesn’t need any additional power or drivers.

If you are looking for more accessories for your Mac, then check out Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub with dual HDMI at $30. It comes with all the ports you’ll need for work and is down from its usual price of $40. More gear for your workstation are waiting for you over at our Mac accessories hub, so be sure to check them out.

UGREEN 40Gbps M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure features:

40Gbps Fast Transfers: This M2 NVMe enclosure is built-in ASM2464PD chip, which has passed USB 4 certification and Thunderbolt certification. The highest theoretical speed for connecting M.2 NVME SSD can reach 40Gbps (the measured read and write speed is about 3600Mbps) this 40Gbps M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure is compatible with USB4/3.2/3.1/3.0/2.0 & Thunderbolt 3/4.

Intelligent Cooling, Peace of Mind in Use: This M.2 SSD Enclosure is equipped with a PWM turbo high-speed fan, which can precisely control the fan speed and automatically adjust it to maintain normal temperatures. This not only protects the hard drive but also extends its lifespan.

Widely Compatible: The 40Gbps Macbook SSD Enclosure is the preferred choice for gamers, video editors, photographers, and office workers. It supports M/B+M key NVMe solid-state drives with a maximum capacity of 8TB. It is compatible with sizes including 2230/2242/2260/2280, and it is suitable for Windows/Mac OS/Linux/Android systems (Note: It does not support SATA NGFF solid-state drives or mSATA solid-state drives.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!