Grab one of Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi smart meat thermometers before they sell out at $46 (Reg. $70)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering a limited-quantity deal on its 4-Probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer at $45.99 shipped once the on-page $10 off coupon has been clipped. That discount pairs nicely with a recent markdown to take a combined total of $24 off the usual $70 going rate. Historically, the lowest we’ve seen this unit sell for was $41, so today’s deal comes within $5 of that. Continue reading to learn more about this smart meat thermometer.

With most meat thermometers we see on sale limited to Bluetooth connectivity, this model steps things up with integrated Wi-Fi. This takes what would usually be a limited Bluetooth range and allows it to reach anywhere your smartphone has internet access. You’ll be able to receive notifications and open the Govee app to see temperatures whenever the need strikes. Some other perks include 40-hour battery life and four individual probes that let you keep an eye on multiple parts of the grill at once.

Govee 4-Probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer features:

Anywhere Remotely Monitor Temperature: Our smart meat thermometer sends instant notifications to the Govee Home App and your digital thermometer when any temperature goes outside your presets.

28 USDA-Meat Preset Temperature: Govee wireless WiFi meat thermometer will provide suggestions based on user needs for foods such as beef, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey, and more, Grill more efficiently, whether you’re a beginner or a professional.

Accurate and Versatile: Our food-grade probes have a measuring range of 32°- 572°F with ±1.8°F/1°C accuracy, and you can monitor multiple food temperatures at once. Perfect for smoking, grilling, BBQ, and oven cooking.

