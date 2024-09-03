Score Joseph Joseph’s stainless steel EasyStore Toothbrush Holder at under $10 (Save 45%)

Drop by Amazon and you’ll currently find a limited-quantity deal on the Joseph Joseph EasyStore Stainless Steel Toothbrush Holder for $9.80 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can still score free shipping when checking out with at least $35 in their cart. Typically sold for $18 or more, you’re looking at more than 45% off and over $8 in savings. Perhaps even more notable is that this offer comes within $1 of the all-time low that we tracked just one time before. Learn more about this bathroom accessory down below.

This toothbrush holder makes quick work of tidying up your bathroom while making it look a bit more premium, as well. It features a light and bright colorway that’s bound to brighten things up a bit. You’ll find three storage compartments, each with enough space to accomodate electric toothbrushes or toothpaste. Thanks to a ventilated design, it combats moisture to stay dried out despite daily use. The exterior features a fingerprint-resistant coating to keep it looking its best for an extended period.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out this deal on Waterpik’s Aquarius water flosser down at $60. Regularly priced at $100, this deal offers up $40 in savings. There are even more home-related deals like this right here. One more example is this E-Ink Govee smart hygrometer at $10 Prime shipped.

Joseph Joseph EasyStore Stainless Steel Toothbrush Holder features:

  • Slim bathroom caddy with 3 storage compartments. Suitable for storing electric toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Stainless-steel finish with fingerprint-resistant coating
  • Ventilated for quick drying
  • Non-slip base
  • Dismantles for easy cleaning

