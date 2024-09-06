SK hynix’s 1TB flash drive-sized 1,000MB/s portable SSD is back to $70 low (30% off)

SK hynix Tube T31 Portable SSD

We are now tracking a deal on Newegg that drops SK hynix’s flash drive-sized Tube T31 portable SSD at $69.99 shipped. This particular portable SSD debuted earlier this year carrying a $135 price tag, but it has been fetching $100 in recent months. Today’s deal shaves $30 off its usual going rate to land it back at the lowest price we tracked for it last month. The same SSD, in case you’re wondering, is currently fetching $80 on Amazon with a $10 on-page coupon. Newegg is also offering the 512GB variant for $60, down from its $80 list price. Head below for more details.

The SK hynix Tube T31 is a portable SSD with a compact flash drive-style housing that’s easier to carry around. It’s among the most compact portable SSDs you’ll find on the market, delivering data transfer speeds up to 1,000MB/s. It offers USB-A 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, which makes it ideal for use with gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox machines. It’s compatible with a wide range of devices thanks to USB-A connectivity, and it also comes with a 3-year warranty.

If you’d rather get your hands on an SSD enclosure to house one of your existing M.2 NVMe SSDs then check out UGREEN’s brand new 40Gb/s metal SSD enclosure at $70. It sports an aluminum build with a built-in cooling fan, and it’s down from its $120 listed price.

SK hynix Tube T31 Portable SSD features:

  • Back up data at speeds up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps)
  • Lightning fast data transfer – Back up your data at a blazing speed of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps)
  • Compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and macOS
  • Easy plug & play with pocket-sized SSD and built-in USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector

