UGREEN’s versatile 4-in-1 USB-C memory card reader plunges to $6 Amazon low (Reg. $16)

Simon Walsh -
It doesn’t matter if you want format or pull photos off of a memory card, you’ll need a reader to do it. Thankfully, the official UGREEN storefront at Amazon has Prime members covered with its 4-in-1 Memory Card Reader for $6.29 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this unit has been selling for $16, which works out to a massive drop that delivers nearly $10 off. If you don’t have Prime, you can still save, but will wind up spending closer to $9 and need to check out with $35 or more to score free shipping. Today’s deal is a match for the all-time low we’ve tracked one time before. Learn more about this card reader down below.

Memory cards are great, but actually pulling data off requires a reader of some sort and it’s easy to forget about that until you actually need one. With such a steep discount now up for grabs, this is an excellent time to pick this versatile solution up so you’re always ready. It works with microSD, full-size SD cards, Memory Stick Pro Duo, and CompactFlash, ensuring you’re ready for all of the major card types. Outfitted with USB-C, this offering will work with just about any modern Mac, PC, tablet, or smartphone.

Don’t forget that you can throw your new card reader in Lenovo’s 15.6-inch laptop backpack for just $10 right now. This low price not only delivers 37% in savings, but also an Amazon low. And since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may be interested in UGREEN’s brand new 40Gb/s metal M.2 SSD enclosure with a cooling fan. It launched with a discount, making it now available for $70.

UGREEN 4-in-1 Memory Card Reader features:

  • All in One: With SD/TF/CF/MS card slots, the 4-in-1 SD Card Reader supports SD/SDXC/SDHC/Micro SD(TF)/Micro SDXC/Micro SDHC/MMC/RS-MMC/MS/MS Pro/CF memory cards. One adapter meets all your card reading needs
  • 4 Cards Work Simultaneously: The SD Card Reader supports access to all connected cards at the same time for browsing, downloading, and storing files. Say goodbye to repeated plugging and unplugging
  • Plug and Play: The USB C Card Reader is compatible with most PC, laptops, tablets, and smartphones (OTG supported) with USB C port, like Macbook Pro. Macbook Air, iPad Pro, Galaxy S23/S22, Steam Deck and More

