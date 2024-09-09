This Acer Nitro gaming backpack doubles as sporty gym or travel bag for just $34 today (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering Acer’s latest Nitro Sporty Box Gaming Backpack for $34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is regularly a $50 backpack which is now seeing a solid 32% discount, shaving $16 off its usual going rate. Today’s deal lands this 15.6-inch laptop bag which doubles as a sporty gym bag $6 below its previous all-time on Amazon, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details.

This Acer Nitro backpack stands out from many other laptop bags on the market with its sporty box-like aesthetics. What’s good about this backpack is that it features one large compartment that’s big enough to hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop along with other gear. This design also allows it to double as a solid gym bag or just a good travel bag which doesn’t have many compartments or slots taking up space that could be used for your gear. It comes with double-stitched, padded shoulder straps, and you also get mesh backing for added comfort and ventilation. It also comes with Molle webbing throughout the front, letting you add pouches and gear to it. Other highlights of this Acer Nitro gaming backpack include double-layer fabric reinforcement at the bottom, premium metal zippers with a water-resistant zipper flap, wear and tear-resistant polyester material, and more.

Acer Nitro Sporty Box Gaming Backpack features:

The Acer Nitro Sporty Box Backpack is easy to switch from a gym bag to a regular backpack; you can use it as a sports gym bag, a carry on bag, a travel bag or a daily bag, whether doing exercise, traveling or getting away for the weekend, it will help get your gear well-organized from one place to the next.

Comfort & Function: The Acer Nitro Sporty Box Backpack is suitable for up to a 15.6-inch notebook. This sports fitness daypack double stitched, padded shoulder straps and back area with mesh backing for comfort, ventilation, and strength during travel.

Durable & Water-Resistant Made of high-quality tear and wear-resistant polyester material with reinforced stitches and major stress points, double-layer fabric reinforcement at the bottom, premium metal zippers with a water-resistant zipper flap features waterproof and long-lasting durability against daily activities.

