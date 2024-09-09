Amazon’s already affordable Fire tablets now up to $110 off starting from $60

We have featured some great deals on tablets as of late, including up to $500 off M2 iPad Pro models and a seriously notable promotion on the new OnePlus Pad 2, among many others. But if you’re looking for a relatively new release that won’t break the bank nearly as much, the latest deals on Amazon’s in-house Fire tablets are a great option. You can now score the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 with various color options down at $89.99 shipped. This is a regularly $140 tablet that debuted around this time last year as Amazon’s latest 10-inch model. Now $50 off, this is matching the lowest prices we have tracked all year outside of the short-lived Prime Day deal.

It might not be an iPad or Galaxy S9, but for casual users, something for the whole family to browse and video chat with, it does deliver some serious value, and especially so when on sale.

It features a 10.1-inch 1080p display with “25% faster performance than the previous generation.” Alongside the onboard 5MP camera for video chatting action, it provides 13 hours of battery life with built-in Alexa voice assistance and lands with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for all of your handwritten doodles, sketches, and notes. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals:

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.

High-def entertainment — A 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Binge watch longer with 13-hour battery, 32 or 64 GB of storage, and up to 1 TB expandable storage with micro-SD card (sold separately).

Thin, light, durable — Tap into entertainment from anywhere with a lightweight, durable design and strengthened glass made from aluminosilicate glass. As measured in a tumble test, Fire HD 10 is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022).

Stay up to speed — Use the 5 MP front-facing camera to Zoom with family and friends, or create content for social apps like Instagram and TikTok.

Ready when inspiration strikes — With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately) offers a natural writing experience that responds to your handwriting. Use it to write, sketch in apps like OneNote, and more.

