Anker’s powered EverFrost 30 cooler doubles as a 299Wh USB-C charger at $499 (Save $300)

When outdoors for an extended period, it can prove difficult to keep refrigerated items cool and fresh without needing to buy and replenish your ice reserves. Well, that all changes now that the official Anker storefront over at Amazon is offering its EverFrost 30 Powered Cooler for $499 shipped. Regularly priced at $799, today’s deal slashes $300 off to nail down more than 37% in savings. This offer clocks in at the second-best price we’ve tracked, with it having been beaten just once before at $469. If it were me, I personally wouldn’t let $30 get between me and this futuristic cooler and power bank hybrid. Learn about its features down below.

Amplify upcoming fall adventures and more with Anker’s take on a active cooler thanks to an integrated 299Wh battery. That level of power delivers up to 42 hours of cooling and the unit can be replenished with solar charging, extending that timeframe even further when you’re on a long camping trip. The Anker app lets you dial in all of your preferred settings from the palm of your hand and you’ll be able to refuel your devices as well, thanks to one 60W USB-C and two 12W USB-A ports. Have a look at out our hands-on review to find out more.

If you aren’t concerned with the active cooling functionality offered by Anker EverFrost, you may be better served by BLUETTI’s 204Wh portable power station at $149. Yes, capacity is a bit lower, but this is much more compact and also offers up a couple of AC outlets instead of just USB-A and Type-C. And if you are in fact headed to a campsite this fall, why not snap some great photos using this collapsible smartphone tripod and selfie stick with remote at $18?

Anker EverFrost 30 Powered Cooler features:

Fresh Food for 42H: Pack full two days of meals for weekendd adventures with up to 42 hours of freshness (tested with an ambient temperature of 77°F (25°C)) at 39°F (4°C) when the battery is fully charged.

0% Ice, 100% Storage: Double your storage capacity withh an iceless system that only takes 30 minutes to cool down from 77°F to 32°F (25°C tto 0°C)

299Wh Detachable Battery: Stay powered and connected, even if you don’t need the cooler. The 299Wh removable battery has a 60W PD USIB-C and two 12W USB-A ports.

100W Solar Input Charging: Replenish the battery with easyeco-friendly solar energy from the 100W solar input. It makes road trips permanent with clean power.

